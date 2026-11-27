Black Friday is slashing prices of smart telescopes across the board, including top models from Vaonis, ZWO, Unistellar and Dwarflab.

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We've been reviewing them for years and there are only a handful we now recommend as the very But they vary in price massively, from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. That's why I have rounded up three models that are already under $700 before these. A couple of the more premium options are included too because they have big savings if that is something you are interested in.