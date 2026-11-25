Professor Eric L. Piza research shows smart doorbells do not deter burglars but help with package theft. Learn why comprehensive home security systems are more effective for overall property protection.

A long-standing debate regarding residential security has questioned whether the installation of a smart doorbell actually attracts burglars rather than deterring them from targeting a specific property. Fortunately, recent academic research suggests that this common fear is not necessarily supported by data, indicating that the device alone does not serve as a primary lure for criminal activity.

Professor Eric L. Piza at Northeastern University's School of Criminology & Criminal Justice conducted a systematic study that found passive monitoring systems have no observable effect on crime rates in the surrounding areas. This neutral impact of passive surveillance proves the point that a smart doorbell alone won't protect your entire home from determined intruders who are aware of its limitations.

Also read Essential Tips for Choosing the Best Smart Security Camera

Passive Monitoring And Burglar Psychology

Potential burglars know that you probably aren't actively monitoring your video doorbell footage in real time, and besides, there are many other vulnerabilities they can exploit. Many individuals rely on the illusion that the device is being watched live, but the reality is that owners are often away from their screens during the times when break-ins occur.

On top of that, many video doorbells process data through the manufacturer's cloud services, which introduces technical variables into the security equation. If the network is under stress, or if there is a problem with your internet connection, there could be a significant delay before you actually receive an alert when someone is trying to break in.

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Effective Use Cases For Smart Devices

There is a bright side, though. Smart doorbells can be very effective at deterring package theft or providing evidence that someone is acting suspiciously outside of your home. The visibility of the camera and the chime notification often disrupts opportunistic criminals who target unattended deliveries on porches.

They are also very convenient for screening visitors, communicating with delivery personnel, or remotely monitoring your home when you are not present. These features provide peace of mind and operational convenience, even if they do not physically stop a forced entry attempt at the main door.

Comprehensive Security System Requirements

If you want a surefire way to prevent criminals from breaking in or vandalizing your home, consider a more comprehensive security system. One important thing to keep in mind about home security is that a single device can only cover a limited number of vulnerabilities. A holistic approach is required to address all potential entry points.

But many devices work well together to deter criminals on all fronts. Smart cameras make sure criminals know they are being watched, a smart lock keeps them out, bright security lights make them think twice about sneaking along the sides, and a set of door sensors gives you even more peace of mind about interior access points.

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Cost And Installation Details

You can find great examples of each component for well under $100, making it accessible for most homeowners to build a layered defense. Comprehensive security kits work without professional installation, allowing users to set up their own protection network easily. These kits typically include several motion or entry sensors, plus a convenient keypad hub to manage them all centrally.

These kits can cost between $200 and $400, depending on the brand and number of sensors included. While some manufacturers require a subscription for premium security features, you can also find subscription-free options that protect your home just as well, removing ongoing monthly costs from the equation.

Professional Placement Versus Self-Installation

The main disadvantage of a do-it-yourself approach is that an expert will likely know better where to place each camera or sensor based on their knowledge of criminal behavior and the equipment's monitoring angles. Professionals understand sightlines and blind spots that a novice might overlook when setting up the system themselves.

But for better criminal deterrence, the top priority is to make sure you are covering every part of your home, not just the front door. A multi-layered strategy that combines visual deterrence with physical barriers and comprehensive coverage offers the most reliable protection against modern burglary attempts.