Smart Devices Spying on You: ICO Warns Against Data Collection

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has issued a warning about smart devices collecting personal information, including location data and audio recordings. The ICO advises that smart devices should only collect the data they need, be transparent about how it is used, and give people control over that information.

Your air fryer might be the most useful gadget in the kitchen, but experts warn that it might be getting up to a lot more than cooking your chips.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) cautions that smart devices such as toasters and air fryers could be harvesting your personal information. With 97 per cent of Brits admitting to owning at least one, experts say that these data-hungry devices collect far more information than they need. Studies have revealed that some internet-connected air fryers request to know the customer's exact location and even record audio through their phones.

Research conducted by Which? has previously found that some of this data is sent to servers in China, without the manufacturer providing a clear explanation as to why. However, your flashy smart TV could be the worst culprit of all, harvesting data on what you watch and when you watch it. Found in 70 per cent of UK households, the ICO warns that smart TVs hoover up data to target you and your family with personalised ads.

William Malcolm, ICO Executive Director for Regulatory Risk, says: 'Smart devices collect some of the most sensitive data about our lives, from our health to our daily routines and family life.

' The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) cautions that smart devices, such as toasters and air fryers, could be harvesting your personal information This warning comes as the ICO publishes its new guidance for smart device makers and developers, setting the rules for how customers' data should be treated. The ICO confirms that some data can be collected for legitimate purposes, such as learning the users' preferences.

However, it now says that smart products should only collect the data that they actually need, be transparent about how it is used, and give people control over that information. That will be good news for the millions of Britons who admit to being baffled by their smart devices' data harvesting habits.

The ICO's survey of over 2,000 UK adults found that a third of people said they don't feel confident that they understand how their devices collect and use data. Likewise, three-quarters of those surveyed said they would be surprised to learn that a smart toaster or toothbrush is gathering their personal data. 40 per cent of Brits say that they have concerns about data collection, while 15 per cent actively avoid the tech for this reason.

However, this hasn't stopped Brits from filling their homes with these nosy devices. A Which? investigation found that smart air fryers, such as the Aigostar air fryer, request to know their users' exact locations and to record audio using their phone microphone. Five tips to help prevent your smart devices from spying on you Source: Information Commissioner's Office Almost half of UK consumers say they are willing to buy a smart device for the benefits that its data collection brings.

Mr Malcolm says: 'They are designed to make our lives easier, but this should never come at the cost of our privacy.

'Our findings suggest consumers are caught between convenience and concern – wanting to embrace the benefits of smart devices but not fully trusting or understanding how their data is being used. ' This comes after previous studies revealed just how much data many of these smart devices really collect. A Which? investigation revealed that three products – Aigostar, Xiaomi Mi Smart, and Cosori CAF-LI401S – knew their customers' precise location and wanted permission to record audio on the user's phone.

The Xiaomi app linked to its air fryer connected to trackers from Facebook, Pangle (the ad network of TikTok for Business), and Chinese tech giant Tencent (depending on the location of the user), while the Aigostar air fryer wanted to know the user's gender and date of birth when setting up an account. Meanwhile, both the Aigostar and Xiaomi air fryers sent personal data to servers in China – although this was flagged in the privacy notice.

Meanwhile, several smart speakers are 'stuffed' with trackers – including for Facebook and Google. The ICO is particularly concerned by smart TVs, such as the Hisense 40A4KTUK, which gather data about viewers' daily habits that can be used to target them with adverts. Which? rated popular smart devices across six categories and gave each a privacy score, with some air fryers and smart speakers revealed to be full of trackers. Andrew Laughlin, Which?

Tech Expert said: 'From air fryers tracking our location to smart washing machines demanding our date of birth, past Which? investigations have repeatedly exposed how smart devices harvest personal data far beyond what is necessary or acceptable.

'It's encouraging to see the regulator's final guidance place a greater emphasis on limiting unnecessary data collection, improving transparency and giving people more control over their informatio





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