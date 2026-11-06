Smallville Turns 25: Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar Reflect on Its Legacy

Smallville marks 25 years since its October 16, 2001 premiere on The WB, as showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar reflect on its legacy and streaming revival.

Smallville, the DC drama that followed a young Clark Kent before he became Superman, is marking its 25th anniversary in 2026. The series first premiered on The WB on October 16, 2001, and its showrunners, Al Gough and Miles Millar, spoke with ScreenRant for an exclusive interview about the show's lasting impact on pop culture. The series finale aired on The CW 15 years ago.

The show ran for 218 episodes and starred Tom Welling as a young Man of Steel, long before he took on the role of Superman. Each week, the series explored how Clark came to terms with his Kryptonian powers and heritage. The show also traced the rise of Lex Luthor into Clark's greatest nemesis, while introducing many other figures from the DC mythology through their origin stories.

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How Smallville Built Its Lasting Legacy

Smallville's legacy continues to grow more than a decade after its final episode, according to the showrunners. Gough and Millar said they had not fully absorbed how far the show's reach has extended, even as new viewers discover it.

Gough said he and Millar do not tend to look back and instead keep moving forward. He noted, however, that major milestones make it meaningful to see how much the show has meant to fans who grew up with it. He added that the series is now reaching new generations through streaming on Netflix and Hulu in the United States.

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Millar said the show is more present in their lives than it has been in the past, particularly when they see online discussions about it. He described the series as feeling like a distant memory that has become a blur, while stressing that they are extremely proud of it and excited that new audiences are finding it.

Smallville Before the MCU and Arrowverse

Smallville arrived in 2001, a period when comic book properties were rare in live-action, especially on television. The Marvel Cinematic Universe had not yet begun, as its timeline dates to 2008.

Gough said the period was a blessing for the team. He pointed to the previous Superman series Lois and Clark and to Batman and Robin as the most recent projects of their kind before Smallville. He argued that superheroes were at a low point in pop culture then, which allowed the team to take creative risks that would not have been permitted only five or six years later.

Gough credited Warner Bros. and DC Comics for giving the production a great deal of creative freedom. He said he and Millar were not comic book readers or fans when they began, but they loved Superman and the Richard Donner movie. Gough also said they worked with Jenette Kahn, who was running DC Comics at the time, and that the show kept the spirit of Superman while allowing the writers to change elements of the character.

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Millar acknowledged that the project was a hard sell. He said many people doubted the show would succeed and showed little interest when they first heard the concept, so the team had to work to overcome that skepticism. He said being an underdog was ultimately an advantage.

Smallville's Place Alongside Today's DC Universe

Today's superhero landscape is far different from the one Smallville entered. Viewers followed the Arrowverse on The CW from 2012 to 2024, while James Gunn's DC Universe is currently building out its Chapter 1 Gods and Monsters slate.

Smallville's run of more than 200 episodes is a significant achievement in the current streaming era, where seasons are often shorter and the wait between episodes can be longer. The showrunners' reflections show how a series that began as a risky bet on a live-action superhero became a foundation for the genre that followed.