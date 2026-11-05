Smallville Creators Al Gough and Miles Millar Reveal Lost Aquaman Universe

Smallville co-creators Al Gough and Miles Millar discuss why a planned Aquaman spinoff failed to launch due to The WB and UPN merger timing.

Smallville co-creators Al Gough and Miles Millar recently revealed that a potential shared cinematic universe centered around the iconic Superman prequel series was almost realized decades before the modern era of interconnected superhero storytelling. Speaking with ScreenRant during the 25th anniversary celebration of the long-running DC television drama, the creators discussed how studio mergers and executive decisions halted a planned Aquaman spinoff series that had already been filmed.

Grounded Tone Defined Early Series Strategy

The interview highlighted a distinct creative philosophy that separated Smallville from later franchise efforts like the Arrowverse. Creator Miles Millar explained that the decision to limit the appearance of other DC characters in the early seasons was a strategic choice for survival rather than a missed opportunity. He noted that this approach allowed the production team to reinvent characters to fit the show's specific grounded mood, avoiding the cartoonish elements that became common in subsequent adaptations. Millar described the later Arrowverse style as flattering but irrelevant to their original creative goals, emphasizing that their focus remained on Clark Kent's isolated development.

Also read Kyiv's power now travels 200 miles, and Russia knows the weak point

Alan Ritchson originally made his debut as the character Arthur Curry during season five of Smallville. This season marked a significant transitional period for the show, as it was the final year the series aired on The WB network before the entity merged with UPN to form The CW in 2006. The integration of Ritchson into the existing cast provided a crucial bridge to the potential expansion of the storyline beyond the central protagonist.

Filmed Aquaman Pilot Lost to Network Merger

Following the introduction of the character, Millar and Gough produced a pilot for a dedicated Aquaman series. The production team filmed the entire episode with the intention of launching a new show. However, the project never progressed beyond the pilot stage due to administrative chaos resulting from the corporate merger of two major networks. Millar described the situation as unfortunate timing, where the pilot served as a raw sample of what the final product might have looked like, complete with early casting errors that would have been corrected in a full series run.

Advertisement

Millar specifically referenced Justin Hartley, noting that while his casting as Aquaman was problematic at the time, he would later become a massive television star. The creators acknowledged that they lacked warning regarding the impending merger between The WB and UPN. This lack of foresight meant that when the new network executives took over, they did not align with the creative direction established by the previous administration. Millar remarked that regime change is detrimental to ongoing projects, making the Aquaman pilot a direct casualty of inter-network feuds.

Spinoff Concepts Explored Shared Universe Elements

The creators elaborated on how the unproduced series would have explored a shared universe using the established Smallville cast. They had initially intended to execute a spinoff earlier in the franchise timeline but missed the window due to the sudden merger. The executive changes at the newly formed network resulted in a cleanup of existing projects that did not fit their vision. The Aquaman pilot was the first project to be cancelled as a result of these shifting priorities and the removal of the original production leadership.

The discussion provides a fascinating look at the evolution of DC television from a standalone drama to a multi-series franchise. Millar confirmed that while they laid some groundwork for future collaborative storytelling, the specific mechanics of the Arrowverse were not part of their original blueprint. The cancellation of the Aquaman series remains one of the most notable lost opportunities in modern superhero television history. The pilot eventually circulated on digital platforms like iTunes, where fans continue to view it as a high-quality production that deserved to become a full series. The story underscores how external corporate structures can override creative momentum in the entertainment industry.