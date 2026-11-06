Smallville Revival Update: Tom Welling And Michael Rosenbaum Confirm Animated Sequel Is Still Fighting For Warner Bros Approval

Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum are developing an animated Smallville sequel to mark the 25th anniversary, but Warner Bros must greenlight the project for original cast members to return.

The long-running DC drama Smallville is officially celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026, sparking renewed urgency for a revival of the beloved series that concluded its ten-season run in 2011. Former stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum have been actively developing an animated sequel concept for several years to explore the characters twenty years after the original narrative ended. Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar recently confirmed their strong interest in the project during an exclusive interview with ScreenRant's Andy Behbakht.

Gough and Millar noted that they have not devoted extensive brain space to the revival recently due to their involvement with Netflix's Wednesday and various corporate machinations at Warner Bros. Millar expressed strong enthusiasm for reviving the series, suggesting a format that differs significantly from the original episodic structure. He proposed a long-form streaming movie or limited series approach, similar to the narrative style used in Wednesday.

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This method would allow for a more cohesive storytelling arc rather than the traditional freak-of-the-week format that defined the early years of Smallville. Millar emphasized that the idea is very compelling and that the fan base remains intact, though he acknowledged that getting the appetite at Warner Bros is always the challenge. He stated that the team is definitely up for the task and believes the concept is exciting.

Welling stated that every cast member they have spoken with has agreed to reprise their roles, calling the idea awesome. Early renderings from an artist and a poster have already been created to visualize the project, although these materials cannot be shared publicly at this time. Welling described the situation as an uphill battle, noting that the studio must grant permission to use their intellectual property.

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Welling explained that the situation became even more complicated as Warner Bros Discovery is going through its merger with Paramount. He stated that it was an uphill battle before the whole merger thing and emphasized that the project is a labor of love for the fans. The actual answer is that Warner Bros has to give us the green light and let us use their IP, which just hasn't happened yet.

Michael Rosenbaum also weighed in on the situation, highlighting his ongoing relationship with James Gunn, the co-CEO of DC Studios. Although Rosenbaum has not yet pitched the Smallville revival to Gunn, he expressed confidence that he would do so when the timing is right. He cited the solid nature of the idea and the built-in audience as key factors that will eventually convince the studio to approve the project.

Rosenbaum remains optimistic about the future of Smallville, suggesting that the revival could happen at any time, even if it takes several years. He noted that the entire cast, along with Gough and Millar, are eager to bring the characters back to the screen. The existence of concept art and illustrations demonstrates that the creative team is prepared to execute the vision as soon as corporate approval is granted.

The 25th anniversary of Smallville serves as a significant milestone for fans of the DC canon, reminding them of the unique take the show offered on Superman's origin story. The pilot episode originally premiered on October 16, 2001, and has since built a dedicated global following. The prospect of seeing these characters decades later offers a compelling opportunity for both long-time viewers and new audiences interested in the DC universe.

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For now, fans can still experience the original series through various platforms. Smallville is streaming on Hulu via Disney+ in the United States and is also available through home media releases. This continued availability ensures that the legacy of the show remains active while the creators and stars work to secure the necessary permissions for a revival.

The potential return of Smallville represents more than just a nostalgia play; it is a chance to explore mature themes with the original cast in a modern format. The combination of animated storytelling and veteran voice acting offers a fresh approach to the established lore. As long as the passion from the cast and fans remains high, the hope for a Smallville revival continues to grow within the entertainment industry.