SmallRig’s Black Friday Sale is officially live through Nov. 30 with up to 40% off camera gear. We rounded up 39 notable deals—including the TRIBEX hydraulic tripods, 99Wh V-mount batteries, COB lights, cages, and the S70 wireless mic—with specs and who each fits best.

just went live. It runs from November 19 through November 30, 2026, with up to 40% off selected tripods, monopods, batteries, lights, phone rigs, and camera cages.

We’ve rounded up 39 of the deals below, with what each product does and who it suits.. Each of the 39 products below links to its Amazon listing, and the specifications and product details are SmallRig’s. The tripods SmallRig developed with Potato Jet lead the sale list, and they are designed around fast setup.

Also read Black Friday 2025 Gadgets: Top Tech Discounts on Amazon Devices and Audio Gear

Squeezing a single lever, which SmallRig calls the X-Clutch, releases all three legs at once, and the company says they extend and lock in about one second. SmallRig says both balance quickly on uneven ground, and that the TRIBEX SE levels itself, with less bending over to adjust the legs.is the less expensive of the two and is 30% off. It is $279.99 instead of $399.99, a saving of $120.

The aluminum tripod weighs 8.2 pounds, extends from 9.1 to 65 inches, and comes with a fluid head, a tripod head that uses damping to smooth pans and tilts for video. The head carries up to 13.2 pounds, and SmallRig lists weddings, interviews, landscapes, and sports among its uses.has the largest dollar saving on the list. It is $160 off at $639.99, a 20% discount from $799.99.

Its fluid head has a four-step counterbalance, a setting that keeps a tilted camera from tipping forward or back, and adjustable damping for pans and tilts. The quick-release plate locks in without being lined up first, and SmallRig says the head also accepts the quick-release plates from DJI RS gimbals, which are motorized stabilizers, so a camera can go from stabilizer to tripod without a plate change.is also 30% off: $48.93, down from $69.90.

The aluminum tripod has a ball head, which lets the camera tilt in any direction and then lock. It extends from 16 to 71 inches, folds to 16.9 inches, and converts to a monopod, a single-leg support. SmallRig describes it as a companion for hiking and travel, and the center column can be flipped upside down to put the camera near the ground for low angles and close-ups. , drops from $159.99 to $119.99, a 25% discount.

Its fluid head is rated for 17 pounds and the legs reach 73 inches. Theis built for travel: it weighs 5.5 pounds, folds to 24 inches, and has a leveling base, which lets the head be leveled without adjusting each leg. One leg detaches to work as a monopod. It is $111.99, reduced 20% from $139.99, and SmallRig rates it for 13.2 pounds of gear.is built for heavier rigs.

SmallRig says the legs weigh 6.6 pounds and hold 66 pounds, and it rates the fluid head for 17.6 pounds. The tripod folds to 29 inches. It is $339.99, down 15% from $399.99. Four carbon fiber monopods are discounted, and two questions sort them: how much the camera and lens weigh, and whether the job is video or stills.

A fluid head suits video because it smooths pans. A ball head suits stills. The two with heads rated for 11 pounds have a one-button lift and lock that SmallRig says sets the height with one hand. TheThe two 67-inch SmallRig x Potato Jet TRIBEX PRO monopods carry more and use the same X-Clutch as the tripods, with a pedal at the base that switches between free panning and a locked position with a tap of the foot.

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Each is $365.49, down 15% from $429.99. TheTwo 99Wh V-mount batteries are in the sale. V-mount is the wedge-shaped battery mount used on many cinema cameras, monitors, and lights, and 99Wh, or watt-hours, is the amount of energy the battery stores. The number matters for travel: SmallRig says both batteries, at under 100Wh, meet the TSA’s requirement for carry-on bags.is the one for people who want to see what every port is doing.

Its 2-inch touchscreen shows each of the eight outputs and switches them on or off, and an app can check battery status and switch ports remotely. It measures 4.9 by 3.1 by 2.7 inches, weighs 31 ounces, and is $209.99, down from $279.99. Thehas seven ports and a rear light that helps with mounting it in dim rooms, and it costs less at $187.49, down from $249.99.

Both are 25% off, and SmallRig says both recharge in two hours with 100-watt fast charging. SmallRig rates both batteries IP54, a standard for resistance to dust and splashing water, and lists a drop rating of 4.9 feet for the X99 and 5.9 feet for the T99.are mini power banks with USB-C output.

Each has a detachable V-mount plate and a threaded hole, so it can mount on a camera cage or rig, or work as an ordinary power bank with the plate removed. Both also have a 27.6-inch USB-C cable that retracts into the body. The 10,000mAh Nano36 delivers up to 45 watts and is $47.19, reduced from $58.99. The 20,000mAh Nano72 delivers up to 100 watts and is $63.99, reduced from $79.99.

Both are 20% off. Check the connection and power requirements of the camera, monitor, or light before choosing any of the four. The two RC lights in the sale are COB video lights. COB, short for chip-on-board, means the LEDs are packed into one small, bright source.

Both are about 4.5 inches long and adjust from a warm 2700K to a cool 6500K.is a 100-watt light with a built-in plate that accepts a V-mount battery, so it can run away from a wall outlet, and it can also be powered over USB-C. SmallRig puts its fan noise at about 26 decibels within 1 meter and says that is quiet enough not to disturb a recording. It is $183.99, down 20% from $229.99.

The model on sale is the Standard Version, which does not include a battery. , sold here as the Mobile Version, has a built-in battery. SmallRig says it runs for 45 minutes at full power or 75 minutes in its eco mode and keeps working while it charges. It has a 63-watt maximum and comes with a grip handle, a light stand adapter, and a carrying bag.

It is $169.15, reduced 15% from $199.is a 35.4-inch lantern softbox, a globe-shaped diffuser that spreads soft, even light, and it is $60.79, down 20% from $75.99. SmallRig says it opens and collapses in one step. It weighs 1.85 pounds and comes with a skirt that controls where the light spills and a storage bag. It attaches to lights with a Bowens mount, a bayonet fitting common on studio lights.

The RC 100B and RC 60B do not have that mount, and SmallRig’s listings say they need the company’s Bowens mount adapter, sold separately, to use a softbox like this one.is a bendable light for macro, or close-up, photography that SmallRig designed for subjects such as mushrooms, plants, and insects. It can wrap around a tree trunk, attach with its clamp, or stand on ground stakes, and it is rated IP54 against rain and dust.

It is $39.99, down from $49.99. Theis a 2.2-ounce light that SmallRig rates as waterproof. It comes with eight color filters, a diffuser, and a barn door, a set of flaps that narrows the beam. SmallRig suggests it for toy photography, stop motion, and macro.

It is $31.99, down from $39.99. Both are 20% off. Three zoomable flashlights are built to put colored or patterned light on a subject or a background. Each comes with gobos, patterned inserts that shape the beam.

Theproduces white light that adjusts from a warm 1900K to a cool 8000K. It weighs 7.6 ounces, is rated IP65 against rain and dust, and costs $31.99, down 20% from $39.99. The 10-watthas LEDs in four colors and runs about three hours at full power, according to SmallRig. It drops to $39.99 from $49.99, also 20% off.

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The 20-watthas five colors, and SmallRig suggests it for background and rim lighting, a light from behind that outlines the subject, in portraits at weddings and conventions. It is $67.99, down 15% from $79.99. , a frame with two side handles for handheld filming, is $47.99, reduced 20% from $59.99. SmallRig says the two handles add stability for moving shots, and the aluminum cage has mounting points for a microphone and a light.

Thecomes with an LED light and a microphone, plus a tripod and a power bank holder, and its handles rotate from the sides to the top. SmallRig says it fits phones from 2.52 to 3.46 inches wide. It is $161.49, down 15% from $189.99.lets someone filming alone see the frame while using the phone’s rear camera. Its small monitor mirrors the phone’s screen wirelessly from up to 32.8 feet, and a wireless remote triggers the camera.

It is $51.99, a 20% discount from $64.99. Read the listing before ordering: SmallRig says the kit is not suitable for Google Pixel phones or the Samsung S22 series, and that with the iPhone’s own camera app it supports 1080p at 60 frames per second, not 4K at 60.is $95.99, down 20% from $119.99.

Its three filters attach magnetically, so they swap quickly: a variable ND filter, which darkens the image by an adjustable amount; a circular polarizer, which cuts glare and reflections; and a Black Mist 1/4 filter, which softens highlights. The kit also includes a threaded ring that puts the same filters on a camera lens with a 67mm filter thread.

On a phone it needs one of SmallRig’s phone cages and a filter ring that is sold separately, so check the listing for the cage models it fits.is a 2.4-ounce aluminum frame with a cold shoe, a slot for mounting a small light or microphone. It snaps on without tools, and SmallRig says the battery can be changed without taking the cage off. A lens cover and a wrist strap are included.

It is $31.99, down 20% from $39.99.auto-deploy mini tripod has the lowest price on the list at $14.44, 15% off $16.99. Its legs open on their own when it is set down, and they are magnetic. SmallRig says they can hold up to 0.66 pounds on a refrigerator or another surface a magnet sticks to. Thetilts and has a magnetic back, a cold shoe, and a plate that fits Arca-type tripod clamps, a common quick-release standard.

It is $27.99, down 20% from $34.99. SmallRig lists both for the Pocket 4P, Pocket 4, and Pocket 3. The mini tripod attaches with a standard 1/4-inch screw, which its listing pairs with the Pocket 4 and Pocket 3 handle, so check the mount on a Pocket 4P before ordering.is $33.14, reduced 15% from $38.99. ND, or neutral density, filters cut the light reaching the sensor so video can keep a slower shutter speed in bright conditions.

The first kit has three fixed strengths that cut four, six, and eight stops of light, and each stop halves the light. The variable filter adjusts from one to five stops for changing conditions. SmallRig says neither kit interferes with the gimbal’s rotation or darkens the corners of the frame. A cage is a metal frame that wraps a camera body and adds threaded holes for handles, monitors, and microphones.

Each is built for one camera model, so match the model name on the listing to the camera. For the Sony FX5, four HawkLock cages and kits are 20% off. HawkLock is SmallRig’s name for a mounting rail that accessories such as handles slide onto and lock by themselves. Theis $71.99, down from $89.99, and has a clamp that keeps an HDMI cable from pulling out of the camera.

Theis $95.99, down from $119.99, and SmallRig says its base slides straight into Arca-type tripod clamps and the DJI RS gimbals named on the listing, for quick moves between tripod, gimbal, and handheld shooting.has a closed-ring extension that SmallRig says improves the grip of Sony’s XLR top handle, plus a wrist strap, and is $111.99, down from $139.99. Thehas an enclosed top handle that SmallRig says helps prevent drops during low-angle shots. It is $127.99, down from $159.99.

XLR is the connector type used by professional microphones. One caution from the listings: the top plate has to come off the cage before Sony’s XLR handle or viewfinder is mounted. , $55.99, down from $69.99, locks to the camera at three points, which SmallRig says stops it from twisting, and its base fits Arca-type tripod clamps and the DJI RS gimbals named on the listing.

The, $43.99, down from $54.99, has a silicone grip and a clamp that holds HDMI and USB-C cables in place. Theis a 3.6-ounce silicone grip that SmallRig says gives the camera a more secure hold. It attaches with a thumbscrew, no tools needed, and has a quick-release plate for Arca-type tripod clamps. It is $31.99, down from $39.99.has the deepest discount in the sale: 40% off at $53.99, down from $89.99, a saving of $36.

SmallRig designed it for content creators, vloggers, and filmmakers who want to record audio without a bulky microphone setup, and says its thin, discreet design suits interviews, talking-head videos, and on-the-go recording, where keeping the microphone out of sight matters.. The prices in this article are the ones SmallRig supplied for Amazon U.S., and the other two stores may differ.

The company also notes that prices and availability may change during the promotion, so check each product page for the current price and stock. ProMaster’s Holiday Sale: Up to 30% Off Tripods, Bags and Studio Lights