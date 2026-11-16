Small-town teacher breaks down as she admits sex with student, 16, she shared nudes with

The married mom wept as she admitted the depraved charges as part of a plea deal expected to see her sentenced to five years in prison.

A Kentucky high school teacher and assistant soccer coach broke down in tears as she admitted to having sex with a 16-year-old student she also shared nude photos with.

Mary “Hanna” Mattingly, 32, a former substitute teacher at a school in Bardstown, wept as she pleaded guilty on Friday to first-degree sexual abuse of the student as well as having nude photos of him “portraying a sexual performance of a minor,”The married mom is expected to be sentenced to five years in prison in a plea deal, the outlet said. Kentucky high school teacher Mary Mattingly pleaded guilty on Friday to sexually assaulting one of her students.

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Mattingly was arrested in March after her school said it received an anonymous letter outlining “inappropriate conduct between a female substitute teacher and a student,” Bardstown City Schools said at the time. She had sexual contact with the 16-year-old male student and exchanged nude photos with him, according to the Bardstown Police Department.

Mattingly first asked the 16-year-old boy to help her clean the locker room during middle school soccer season, according to statements by both the teacher and the studentThe student said he would go to the girls’ locker room to help clean … where he would “sit down and talk about her life and what is going on,” the outlet reported. The pair began to talk on Snapchat “more and more,” according to the student — before they started having sex between March 1 and July 31, 2025.

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Mattingly is a married mom.

“This investigation came from an anonymous tip, so if someone in the community knows something that’s going on, let us know,” Det. Eric Williamson, of the Bardstown Police Department, said in a statement.

“We can’t do anything about it if you don’t tell us. We’re here to support victims. We’re going to support you, listen to you, and walk beside you to do anything we can to bring you any form of justice in your case,” he added. Mattingly was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and procuring or promoting abuse of a minor by electronic means.

Mattingly is due to be sentenced on Jan. 21, when she is expected to get five years in prison. Prosecutors recommended that she serve 85% of her sentence before she is eligible for probation or parole and will be required to register as a sex offender upon release. Kentucky high school teacher Mary Mattingly pleaded guilty on Friday to sexually assaulting one of her students. Facebook/Keith MattinglyMattingly is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

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Mattingly was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and procuring or promoting abuse of a minor by electronic means.