Small Soldiers: The Overlooked Hybrid of Toy Story and Avatar

Explore the surprising connections between Toy Story, Avatar, and the 1998 cult classic Small Soldiers, a film that merged the themes of both franchises long before Hollywood ever considered an official crossover.

Pixar 's iconic Toy Story franchise and James Cameron 's Avatar series share more similarities than one might initially recognize. Both films were groundbreaking in terms of visual effects, with Toy Story pioneering computer-generated imagery (CGI) animation and Avatar advancing motion capture technology and creating lush, immersive environments.

Thematically, both narratives revolve around an outsider integrating into a close-knit community, becoming part of it, and later defending that community from external threats across multiple sequels. In Toy Story, Buzz Lightyear joins Andy's toys and later faces villains like Stinky Pete and Lotso. In Avatar, Jake Sully becomes part of the Na'vi and defends them against the RDA.

Both franchises have achieved massive critical and commercial success, with Toy Story 5 upcoming and Avatar's sequels often considered improvements on the original. Given their parallel trajectories, one might wonder why Hollywood has never officially merged the two.

However, such a hybrid did emerge in 1998 with the film Small Soldiers, which, despite a modest box office and mixed reviews at the time, has developed a cult following and is now regarded as a hidden gem of the 1990s. Small Soldiers, released just three years after Toy Story, clearly reflects Pixar's influence in its premise of sentient toys with distinct personalities who engage in conflicts.

The dynamic between Woody and Buzz mirrors the rivalry between the Gorgonites and the Commando Elite. Both stories are told from the perspective of toys with limited understanding of the human world, generating humor from their naive interpretations. Yet while Toy Story maintains a pure, childlike innocence centered on a boy's cowboy and astronaut fantasies, Small Soldiers targets an older audience-kids fascinated by action figures and epic playroom battles.

This orientation aligns it more closely with the tone of Avatar, where the Gorgonites represent the Na'vi: peace-loving, nature-connected beings. The Commando Elite parallel the RDA's militaristic, ruthless forces, with Major Chip Hazard (Tommy Lee Jones) serving as a clear precursor to Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) in demeanor, appearance, and villainous obsession. The core conflict is essentially the same: a war between peaceful natives and an aggressive militia, with victory achieved only through human allies.

Despite lacking the polish of Toy Story or the epic scale of Avatar, Small Soldiers stands out as one of the decade's most underrated films. Its toy lore, though simpler than that of established franchises like He-Man or Transformers, still evokes a sense of imaginative wonder. The human characters, featuring sharp performances from actors like David Cross, add depth, and director Joe Dante's experience with Gremlins enables him to chorearge action sequences with tiny combatants that feel grandiose.

The film cleverly uses household objects in inventive ways and balances a tonal tightrope-originally intended for teenagers, it retains enough grit and violence to appeal to action fans while remaining accessible to children. This duality, risky in less capable hands, is executed with finesse, making Small Soldiers a unique blend of toy adventure and sci-fi warfare that deserves greater recognition





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