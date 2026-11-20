Apple TV streams Small Prophets starting October 7, 2026. Created by Mackenzie Crook and starring Michael Palin, this unique fantasy drama has earned high praise from critics and audiences.

The streaming landscape on Apple TV continues to expand its reputation for emotionally resonant storytelling, adding the highly anticipated original series Small Prophets to its library on October 7, 2026. This move positions the service as a premier destination for heartwarming narratives, joining a curated catalog that includes critically acclaimed titles such as the Jason Sudeikis-led Ted Lasso and the underseen drama Trying. The addition of this new BBC production marks a significant moment for viewers seeking content that balances gentle humor with profound emotional depth.

Small Prophets Plot and Main Characters

Created by Mackenzie Crook, Small Prophets centers on the life of Michael Sleep, portrayed by Pearce Quigley, an eccentric employee at a DIY store who is deeply devoted to his missing partner. The narrative follows Michael as he seeks answers regarding Cleo, a woman who vanished without a trace seven years prior, driving his desperate search for closure. This personal quest intersects with the supernatural when his father, Brian, played by Sir Michael Palin, introduces an arcane recipe involving rainwater and horse manure.

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The series utilizes this folkloric alchemy to introduce homunculi, magical spirits capable of predicting the future, which Michael attempts to create himself to find his lost love. Along this unconventional journey, Michael forms an unlikely bond with his young coworker Kacey, played by Lauren Patel, while facing the skepticism of their store manager, Gordon, portrayed by the creator himself, Mackenzie Crook. The show further features performances from Sophie Willan, Jon Pointing, and Paul Kaye, enriching the ensemble cast with diverse character dynamics.

Critical Acclaim and Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Upon its initial premiere on February 9, 2026, on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two in the U.K., Small Prophets immediately garnered universal critical approval, securing a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audience reception mirrored this enthusiasm, with the series achieving a robust 95% score on the same platform, indicating strong viewer engagement and satisfaction. The rapid adoption of the show by both critics and fans highlights its immediate impact on the television landscape.

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Reviewers have praised the series for its ambitious plot, which infuses a sense of wonder and fantasy into the mundane realities of Michael Sleep's everyday existence. One critic described the program as a gentle, jewel-like masterpiece that successfully balances humor with profound emotional weight, noting its ability to both break and mend the viewer's heart in equal measure. This critical consensus underscores the effectiveness of Mackenzie Crook's distinctive storytelling approach.

Comparisons to Detectorists and Genre Appeal

Many observers have drawn direct parallels between Small Prophets and Crook's earlier work, Detectorists, a three-season series that premiered in 2014 and featured Pearce Quigley in the cast. Detectorists chronicled the lives of two eccentric metal detectorists, focusing on their quiet moments and melancholic pursuits in open fields. Critics note that Small Prophets replicates this winning blend of mild melancholy and calm acceptance, celebrating the right of eccentric individuals to exist on their own terms.

For audiences who cherished the specific tone and character-driven narrative of Detectorists, Small Prophets is often cited as compulsory viewing. The new series maintains Crook's signature brand of gentleness, imbuing ordinary settings with extraordinariness through the introduction of magical elements. This continuity in creative vision has reassured long-time followers that the show delivers the same quality of warmth and depth they have come to expect from the writer-director.

Production Details and Future Seasons

Small Prophets is classified as a Comedy Drama Mystery with a TV-MA rating, blending live-action performances with distinctive animation to visualize the magical aspects of the story. The series was developed by Apple TV, which acquired the streaming rights to broadcast the show globally following its successful run in the United Kingdom. This strategic acquisition reinforces Apple TV's commitment to offering unique, high-quality original content that stands apart from standard genre offerings.

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The positive reception and confirmed renewal for a second season indicate strong momentum for the franchise. With Season 2 already greenlit, fans have an immediate incentive to catch up on the first season's twelve episodes, which are now available for streaming. The combination of a compelling mystery, magical realism, and outstanding performances from Pearce Quigley and Sir Michael Palin ensures that Small Prophets remains a top recommendation for subscribers seeking engaging entertainment.