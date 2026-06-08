Small plane involved in accident at St. George airport

An aircraft accident occurred at St. George Regional Airport on Sunday, according to city officials.No injuries were reported, and the airport remained open. No

An aircraft accident occurred at St. George Regional Airport on Sunday, according to city officials. No injuries were reported, and the airport remained open. Normal operations resumed after the runway was temporarily closed for about 30 minutes.

DOW omits Church of Jesus Christ from list of Christian churches sparking online debate Utah lawmakers and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed frustration Saturday after the U.S. Department of War omitted the faithBaby wipes sold nationwide at a popular grocery store chain were recalled due to a potentially infectious microbial contamination. The Tower Fire near Scipio grew to an estimated 1,000 acres as aircraft joined the firefight.

According to fire officials, aircraft made water and retardant dropA double tanker spilled fuel across 600 North after one tank crashed into the other on a railroad overpass in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Salt Lake City FTwo temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were dedicated Sunday, one in California and the other in Oregon. The Yorba Linda California Templ





KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lebanon inaugurates René Mouawad Airport as its second international airportLebanon’s government has inaugurated the country’s second international airport which is expected to open to the public within weeks.

Read more »

Colbert’s surprise visit breathes new life into a small Michigan TV stationStephen Colbert made a return visit to Monroe Community Media, where he guest hosted the segment 'Only in Monroe' in 2015, just before he became the host of 'The Late Show.'

Read more »

Tar Heels Look to Bounce Back After Game 1 Super Regional Loss to USCNorth Carolina Tar Heels suffered a disheartening collapse in Game 1 of the Super Regionals, losing 9-5 to the USC Trojans after leading 5-1. Head coach Scott Forbes and first baseman Erik Paulsen discuss moving forward and the team's mindset for the must-win Game 2.

Read more »

Live Score Updates For USC-North Carolina Super Regional Game TwoThe USC Trojans and North Carolina Tar Heels are set to face on Saturday in game two of the Super Regional in Chapel Hill. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Read more »