Small plane flips over on John Wayne Airport runway

The Orange County Flight Center says one of its planes flipped over due to a jet blast from an airline jet on Saturday afternoon.

An investigation is underway after a small airplane flipped on the John Wayne Airport runway in Orange County on Saturday. Firefighters were called to the airport's ACI Jet ramp at around 2:40 p.m. after learning of the incident, Orange County Fire Authority and JWA officials told CBS LA.

They were told that the plane was blown over by wind, and that the aircraft was parked in its stall when the incident happened. They also said no one was on the plane when it flipped.

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However, JWA officials said the aircraft was a Cessna 172, that the pilot and a passenger were on board when it overturned, and that there were no injuries. Upon request for comment, officials with the Orange County Flight Center, which owns the plane, told CBS LA that the plane flipped upside down"because of a jet blast from a United or Southwest airline jet that was allowed to takeoff as our aircraft was leaving the ramp towards the taxiway.

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" "One of our flight instructors and a student were in the aircraft when it flipped," OCFC Director Niki-A said. "Currently there is a major reconstruction and realignment project ongoing at the airport, and general aviation aircraft are being adversely impacted by this project, and flight safety may be jeopardized. " Neither OCFA nor JWA officials have said the overturned plane was caused by jet blast, and they said they would provide further information as their investigation progressed.