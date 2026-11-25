Six people, including two children, have been found dead after a plane crashed off the coast of Mississippi, according to the Coast Guard.

Six people, including two children, have been found dead after a plane crash ed off the coast of Mississippi on Tuesday, according to the Coast Guard.

Divers found their bodies in the fuselage of the aircraft after the Cessna 210 went down in the Gulf of Mexico between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Horn Island, which is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore, according to officials. There were four adults and two boys, ages 8 and 10, on board, said Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros.

Also read Coast Guard searching for 2 children, 4 adults after plane crashes off Mississippi coast

The air traffic control regional tower in Mobile, Alabama reported at about 3:45 p.m. that it had lost contact with the aircraft, the Coast Guard said. The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was descending at 10,000 feet per minute when contact was lost,Responders spent hours searching for the group and initially only found three life jackets, a life raft and the plane's cabin floating on the water, according to Ros.

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The Cessna was en route from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Cmdr. Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator, called the situation heartbreaking.

"While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong interagency coordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families," he said in a statement. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, with the NTSB taking the lead.in south Florida, killing all nine people on board. The terrifying crash was captured on video recorded by people inside their cars.