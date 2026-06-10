Small firms hit back at new proposals to file accounts with Companies House

Small businesses are claiming that new proposals to file accounts with Companies House will add to the already heavy burden of doing business in Britain. The Government has announced that small companies will have to file information on their profits and losses in the same way as larger firms, despite lobbying efforts from business and tech groups.

Small firms have hit back at new proposals that will force them to file accounts with Companies House , claiming it adds to the already heavy burden of doing business in Britain.

The Government announced that small companies will have to file information on their profits and losses in the same way as larger firms, despite lobbying efforts from business and tech groups. But small businesses say that the announcement on Tuesday was yet another burden for firms that are already stretched and grappling with higher energy costs and taxes.

Firms will also be required to file their annual accounts via commercial software, removing the option to file abridged accounts, and to provide a strengthened eligibility statement for companies claiming an audit exemption. The small business minister claimed the plans would improve the transparency, accuracy and reliability of data on the companies register. The changes have also been delayed until April 2028 to give companies and software providers more time to prepare.

But businesses are frustrated that reforms to the 2023 Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act do not go far enough. The Federation of Small Businesses said the Government had u-turned on its promise to firms that extra disclosure would not be required. Craig Beaumont, the FSB's executive director, said that at a stroke, Companies House officials are moving forward to make it more expensive to start and run a small company in the UK.

He added that the changes would stifle economic growth and make it more expensive and complex to get a new venture up and running. It adds to the growing burden for small businesses, who are grappling with weak consumer confidence and the looming spectre of another rise in inflation. Solicitor Steven Mather told news agency Newspage that the Government's proposals added yet more unnecessary burden on small firms with no material upside to them.

HR firm founder Kate Underwood added that there were some benefits, including fewer dark corners for fraudsters, but said more admin would catch many out. She said that another layer of admin, lovingly gift-wrapped as transparency, is not what small businesses need. April 2028 feels miles off, but it isn't. Ring your accountant now, not in the 2027 stampede





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Companies House Small Businesses Accounts Filing Government Proposals Economic Crime And Corporate Transparency Act

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