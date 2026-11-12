Small fire at The Crescent in Uptown causes damage inside restaurant

Firefighters responded to a small fire at The Crescent, a hotel and office building in Uptown Dallas. What We Know

The fire occurred inside a restaurant's cooking ventilation system and was dissipating when crews arrived. According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, calls came in about a structure fire in the 300 block of Crescent Court around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The initial callers reported seeing smoke coming from the roof and vents of the building. Firefighters later determined there was a small fire within a first-floor restaurant’s cooking ventilation system. Images from SKY 4 showed some fire trucks near the hotel, but there were no longer signs of smoke or exterior damage.

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"I was in my apartment on the eighth floor at The Ashton, and I was working and all of a sudden I was looking out the window and I just saw all of the smoke billowing from the vents. And I thought maybe they were just running a routine test or maybe it was steam. I was like, my eyes are definitely deceiving me. And then the next thing you know, it was just thick black smoke.

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And then all of these fire trucks started showing up and it was really crazy," said Larissa Spies, who lives nearby.