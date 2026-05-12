Small daily indulgences linked to accelerated aging and shorter life

A major US study revealed that cutting daily calorie intake by around 10 to 15% could improve heart health, blood sugar control, and blood pressure, all of which are linked to a lower risk of age-related disease. Participants who tried to reduce their calorie intake by 25% for two years achieved an average reduction of about 12%, but still saw meaningful health benefits.

New research suggests that small daily indulgences like an extra biscuit with tea or a midweek takeaway treat could accelerate aging and shorten life. A study involving 143 healthy adults found that restricting calorie intake by 12% for two years led to significant improvements in heart health , blood sugar control, and blood pressure.

Participants who didn't cut calories saw no such improvements. The study, known as CALERIE, also showed that people without an existing weight problem could still benefit from calorie restriction





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