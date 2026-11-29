Small Business Saturday spotlights Jacksonville’s Riverside Arts Market amid funding fears
Small Business Saturday may be a national observance, but the celebration gets a hyper-local focus.
Small Business Saturday may be a national observance, but the celebration gets a hyper-local focus. Every Saturday, the Riverside Arts Market draws vendors, artists and shoppers under the Fuller Warren Bridge.
This week, the market kicked into high gear for holiday shopping and visitors. For vendors like John Ren, owner of Samurai Fungi, the market is more than a weekend tradition.
“It’s what really drives my income,” he said. Jessica Peters, owner of Burnt Glassworks, says the market is about more than just buying and selling.
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