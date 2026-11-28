The annual shopping tradition has generated an estimated $241 billion for Main Street since 2012, including $18 billion in consumer spending at local merchants last year.

Experts say AI stocks aren’t out of the woods yet as Huang’s hearings nearCelebrating Cheryl Casone's 20th anniversary at FOX BusinessChina has been able to 'exploit' loopholes in US laws: Nathan SalesSmall Business Administration administrator Kelly Loeffler discusses the rapid rise of AI use among small businesses. 88% of consumers say they will be shopping at small businesses over the holidays.to support local merchants this weekend on Small Business Saturday – a tradition that has generated an estimated $241 billion in consumer spending since 2012.owners surveyed said this year’s holiday customer spending will impact their ability to grow next year, the SBA noted.

MAMDANI THANKS TRUMP FOR HELPING SMALL BUSINESSES IN NYC, NATIONWIDE: 'PRESIDENT HAS DELIVERED RELIEF'"This Christmas season, we’re encouraging all Americans to shop small on November 28 to support local businesses that strengthen our communities by serving us every day, creating jobs, and anchoring our Main Streets," SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler said in a statement. Founded by American Express in 2010 and co-sponsored by the SBA, the annual event, taking place this year on Nov. 28, was created to "encourage people to discover and support small businesses," according to the American Express website.

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Small Business Saturday drew an estimated $18 billion in spending at local merchants last year, according to the SBA. America’s 36 million small businesses account for 99% of all U.S. businesses, employ nearly half of the nation’s private-sector workforce, and generate more than 40% of U.S.And for every dollar spent at a U.S. small business, roughly 68 cents remain in the local community, the SBA noted.