The holiday shopping rush is continuing Saturday with a focus on neighborhood businesses as communities across Chicago mark Small Business Saturday.

The holiday shopping rush is continuing Saturday with a focus on neighborhood businesses as communities across Chicago mark Small Business Saturday. The annual event encourages consumers to shop at local stores, restaurants and other businesses while searching for holiday gifts.

Local retailers are hoping to benefit from increased foot traffic during the holiday shopping season. The Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce and local shops in Rogers Park are among the groups encouraging people to shop small. In Rogers Park, prizes and free tote bags filled with items from local businesses are scheduled to be handed out to visitors later in the morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Ravenswood, three trolleys will travel through the neighborhood with stops along Bell Plaine, Damen, Montrose and Ravenswood avenues, helping shoppers visit businesses throughout the area. Chicago holiday events live updates: Season in full swing with shopping, Christkindlmarket and more According to the Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy, small businesses make up more than 99 percent of businesses in Illinois. The agency says small businesses are a major driver of jobs, wages and money flowing through the local economy.