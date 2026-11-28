Small businesses across the country hope shoppers skip the big-box retailers and support local stores this Small Business Saturday.

An Alpine gift shop owner hopes her unique and different products will give her business an edge in competition with major retailers. Customers started Small Business Saturday shopping a day early at For the LOVE Gift Boutique in Alpine.

Small businesses across the country hope shoppers skip the big-box retailers and support local stores this Small Business Saturday. The annual shopping event, held the Saturday after Black Friday, encourages consumers to support small businesses in their communities. Since American Express created Small Business Saturday 16 years ago, the event has generated more than $240 billion in sales nationwide.

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At For the LOVE Gift Boutique in Alpine, owner Kelly Boykin hopes to attract holiday shoppers with merchandise they won't find at major retailers or online. For Boykin, standing out from larger chains and online shopping giants like Amazon means offering distinctive products and personalized customer service.