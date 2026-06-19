Small 2.3-magnitude earthquake shakes northern Utah County

A small 2.3-magnitude earthquake rattled northern Utah County early Friday morning.The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the weak tremor struck

A small 2.3-magnitude earthquake rattled northern Utah County early Friday morning. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the weak tremor struck around 1:40 a.m. with the epicenter just north of Mountain View Corridor in Saratoga Springs.

As of Friday morning, more than 60 people reported feeling the quake to the U.S. Geological Survey. No damage has been reported. Friday's earthquake was the second small earthquake to strike near a Utah city this week after a 2.2-magnitude quake was recorded near Magna. Utah experiences roughly 800 earthquakes throughout the state every year - only 2% of which are felt by people.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, an earthquake typically needs a magnitude of 3 or higher to be noticeable. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported 29 earthquakes in a two-week period ending June 10. These quakes ranged from a tiny .3 magnitude tremor to a 3.1 magnitude quake near Little America, Wyoming. Utah has experienced only 17 earthquakes greater than a magnitude 5.5 since pioneers settled in 1847.

The most recent was the 5.7 magnitude quake in 2020 that damaged buildings in the Magna area. Experts said there is a 57% probability of a 6.0-magnitude earthquake or greater on the Wasatch Front in the next 50 years and a 43% probability of a 6.75 or greater earthquake.

Officials said earthquakes higher than a 7.6 are not possible along the Wasatch fault zone or any other faults in Utah, as the fault lines are not long enough and are different from those on the West Coast. A legal victory in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of two people who were killed by a drunk driver in the fall of 2021.

On Friday, a judge awardedFacial recognition AI misidentifies Utah man in felony vandalism case A Utah man says he endured months of fear and thousands of dollars in legal expenses after he says facial recognition technology incorrectly identified him as aMultiple lanes on northbound I-15 were closed Thursday morning for emergency maintenance after rebar became exposed on the road. Three lanes were closed on I-15Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman said poll workers and staff would undergo immediate virtual training ahead of Election Day after her office contacted Demo





KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Don't bug out, this AI helps eliminate mosquitoes in Utah CountyA group in Utah County may look like they're taking a leisurely bike ride this summer, but they're actually part of a mosquito abatement team armed with treatment packets.

Read more »

Utah County clerk adjusts title, role of appointed 23-year-old stafferAfter backlash over the Utah County Clerk's Office hiring a 23-year-old to be the chief deputy clerk, County Clerk Aaron Davidson posted a job description with a revised title and role.

Read more »

Fur Baby Friday: puppy Jessie, and Licking County Humane's new executive directorA playful puppy with a wagging tail and plenty of puppy energy is looking for a family to call her own.The Licking County Humane Society stopped by Good Day Col

Read more »

Small nuclear reactor achieves 'criticality' in eastern Utah labA small modular nuclear reactor has achieved 'criticality' in eastern Utah, the company behind the project announced.

Read more »