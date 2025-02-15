Sly Stone's Daughter Reveals Dark Side of Childhood in New Documentary

Phunne Stone, the daughter of funk legend Sly Stone, opens up about her childhood in the Hulu documentary 'Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius)', detailing how she mimicked her father's drug use at a young age.

Phunne Stone , daughter of legendary musician Sly Stone , offers a candid glimpse into her childhood in the new Hulu documentary, 'Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius).' Phunne reveals the dark undercurrents of her upbringing, mimicking her father's drug use at a young age. She recounted how she snorted sidewalk chalk, attempting to replicate the experience of cocaine use, even using one of her father's razor blades to cut lines of the chalk. 'I think that my dad is ...

shy, and I think drugs helped him be fearless,' Phunne said in the documentary. Phunne's mother, Cynthia Robinson, co-founder of Sly and the Family Stone and a talented trumpet player, caught her daughter in the act, leading to a reprimand that Phunne remembers vividly. Phunne described growing up in a world dominated by adults, feeling more like a grown-up than a child. Although she acknowledges that her father wasn't always a present figure, she insists on the genuineness of their love for each other. Robinson's passing in 2015 at the age of 69 deeply impacted Phunne.The documentary also explores the complex relationship between Phunne and Sly Stone. Phunne shares that she and her father have recently rebuilt their connection, a journey marked by tears and emotional reunions. Sly Stone's musical legacy is undeniable. Born Sylvester Stewart, he rose from humble beginnings in Vallejo, California, to become a pioneering figure in funk music. His band, Sly and the Family Stone, produced a string of iconic hits, blending Motown pop-soul, James Brown's funk, R&B, gospel, and psychedelic rock. Stone's music, however, took a darker turn as his personal life spiraled into a cycle of addiction, doomed tours, and financial struggles. He battled cocaine and PCP dependency, leading to strained relationships, numerous arrests, and stints in rehab. Today, Stone faces the challenges of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and a reduced lung capacity, but he maintains a remarkable testament to his resilience. He achieved sobriety in 2019 and published his memoir in 2023, acknowledging the gaps in his memory due to his past struggles.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sly Stone Phunne Stone Documentary Music Drugs Addiction Childhood Family Legacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sly Stone's Daughter Reveals Disturbing Childhood Anecdote in Questlove's DocumentaryPhunne Stone's story of imitating her father's drug use as a child is featured in Questlove's new documentary, 'Sly Lives!', which explores the complexities of Sly Stone's legacy and the pressures that contributed to his downfall.

Read more »

Sly and the Family Stone Documentary Trailer Explores Legacy of Iconic BandQuestlove's new documentary, 'Sly Lives!,' debuted its trailer, showcasing the band's meteoric rise and the cultural impact of its frontman Sly Stone.

Read more »

Sly & the Family Stone: A Genius Tormented by FameQuestlove's documentary explores the life and legacy of Sly Stone, highlighting the tensions faced by Black geniuses and the expectations placed upon them. Through interviews with family, friends, and musicians, the film delves into Stone's struggles with fame, substance abuse, and his deep connection with his band.

Read more »

Sly and the Family Stone: A Reckoning with Black GeniusThis documentary explores the life and legacy of Sly Stone, the innovative frontman of Sly and the Family Stone, examining his groundbreaking music, his struggles with self-sabotage and the pressures of being a Black artist in America. The film delves into the band's impact on music and culture, highlighting their role as pioneers of funk, soul, and rock.

Read more »

Sly Stone's Rise and Fall Explored in Questlove's DocumentaryA new documentary directed by Questlove explores the life and legacy of Sly Stone and his groundbreaking band, Sly & The Family Stone. The film promises to delve into the band's meteoric rise to fame in the late 1960s, their influence on music, and the personal struggles that ultimately led to their decline.

Read more »

Questlove's Documentary: Sly Stone's Genius and the Price of FameQuestlove's new documentary delves into the life and legacy of Sly Stone, highlighting his groundbreaking musical contributions while exploring the personal struggles he faced with fame, addiction, and societal pressures.

Read more »