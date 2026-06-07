Sly Cooper Return Rumors Ignite PlayStation Fan Debate

Rumors about Sly Cooper's potential comeback have sparked passionate reactions from fans. While many are excited at the prospect of a new game or remaster after more than a decade, others recall divisive elements of the last installment and urge caution about the involvement of the original team. The formation of Sneaky Devil Studios, a new venture including Sly Cooper veterans, has intensified speculation about a revival for the beloved PlayStation mascot.

PlayStation has a rich history of iconic characters, from Kratos and Nathan Drake to Crash Bandicoot and Spyro. Now, rumors suggest that another long-absent mascot, Sly Cooper , might be making a comeback.

Sly Cooper is a charming raccoon thief who headlined four games between 2002 and 2013, blending platforming, stealth, and action. He was popular enough to appear on the cover of PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, Sony's take on the Super Smash Bros. formula. Recent speculation has been fueled by a Reddit post describing the formation of Sneaky Devil Studios, a new venture including veterans from the Sly Cooper series, with a name referencing the third game.

The post quickly became one of the most popular on the Sly Cooper subreddit, showing strong fan enthusiasm. Some fans are ecstatic, with one user stating that reviving old IPs for the PS6 era would brighten Sony's future, and another saying Sly Cooper was what got them into gaming.

For many who grew up with PlayStation, Sly-alongside characters like Spyro-was a formative part of their childhood, especially as other major PlayStation titles like Final Fantasy VII and Devil May Cry targeted older audiences. However, not all reactions are purely optimistic. With many years since the last release and past rumors that never materialized, some fans urge caution. A popular response features a GIF of Hawkeye saying "Don't give me hope," reflecting wariness after repeated cycles of anticipation and disappointment.

Others are concerned about the creative team behind the fourth game, Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, which some felt had weak writing and character handling. User Koala_Guru explicitly stated they'd rather see the series stay dormant than trust its future to the same team now at Sneaky Devil Studios. While the community remains divided between excitement and skepticism, the prospect of a revival-whether as a new game or a remaster-has sparked lively debate.

Given the thirteen-year gap, any return would likely involve significant innovation, though a safe remaster collection along the lines of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is also possible. For now, fans are watching closely for official signals from Sony or the new studio about what lies ahead for the suave thief and his gang





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