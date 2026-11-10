SlowMist Warns Swarm Hackers Use Ethereum Smart Contracts To Steal Wallet Keys

Cybersecurity firm SlowMist reveals that attackers compromised Swarm network software by using GitHub accounts and Ethereum smart contracts for dynamic command-and-control. Immediate action required for users.

Cybersecurity firm SlowMist has issued an urgent security alert regarding a sophisticated breach within the Swarm decentralized storage network. The firm confirmed that hackers successfully compromised two official software packages by infiltrating legitimate GitHub accounts. This intrusion allows adversaries to exploit trusted release pipelines to distribute malicious code to users across the Ethereum ecosystem.

The primary threat vector involves a highly unusual deployment of an Ethereum smart contract functioning as a decentralized command-and-control repository. This mechanism enables threat actors to dynamically update the server addresses managing the malware without needing to redeploy the malicious software itself. Such flexibility grants attackers the ability to change their infrastructure remotely while maintaining persistent access to compromised systems.

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Security analysis indicates the malware retrieves and executes malicious JavaScript code to compromise cryptocurrency wallet credentials. Researchers warn that this sophisticated attack vector allows intruders to steal private keys and extract sensitive wallet data. The compromised software also establishes permanent backdoors, ensuring that attackers retain ongoing access to affected machines even after initial infiltration.

Investigations have linked this specific Ethereum smart contract to the infamous SleepyDuck and EtherDuck malware campaigns. These earlier attacks targeted software developers by distributing malicious extensions through the Open VSX marketplace. The recurrence of this specific contract strongly suggests the Swarm compromise is part of a broader, coordinated operation aimed at compromising cryptocurrency developers and users.

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Independent security researchers from Socket and SafeDep have corroborated these findings, identifying malware specifically designed to steal Swarm wallet files. These researchers also confirmed the presence of persistent remote access tools embedded within the compromised packages. This collaborative verification underscores the severity of the threat and the extent of the unauthorized access achieved by the attackers.

SlowMist has advised all users to take immediate action to secure their systems against this active threat. The firm recommends that users immediately uninstall the affected software packages from their systems. This step is critical to removing the active backdoors and preventing the theft of sensitive cryptographic keys.

Additionally, users are strongly advised to roll back to the clean version 13.2.0 of the software. This rollback process ensures that users are running a secure and uninfected build free from the malicious code. Maintaining this specific version is essential for eliminating the risk of credential theft and persistent system compromise.

This incident highlights significant vulnerabilities within the software supply chain of decentralized infrastructure projects. The ability of attackers to leverage blockchain technology for command-and-control purposes marks a new level of sophistication in cybercrime. As Swarm serves as a key component of the Ethereum ecosystem, securing distribution channels remains a critical priority.

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The involvement of major security firms like SlowMist, Socket, and SafeDep in detecting this threat underscores the need for collaborative defense strategies. Protecting digital assets and infrastructure from advanced persistent threats requires constant vigilance and rapid response. Users must remain alert to such supply chain attacks that exploit trust in established development platforms.