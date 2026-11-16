'Slow Horses' Seasons 9 & 10 Coming To Apple TV

'Slow Horses' Seasons 9 & 10 are coming to Apple TV as the the Gary Oldman and Olivia Cooke starring show continues.

British Stars Including Natalie Dormer, Richard Armitage & Susan Wokoma Sign Open Letter Calling For Entertainment Industry To “Acknowledge Role It Plays” In Enabling Bad Behavior British Actor Says He Was “Sexually Humiliated” By David Walliams On Stage As UK Entertainment Industry Reflects On Week Of Reckoning, potential new Bond Jack Lowden, Cooke, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce.

It is Apple’s longest-running and one of its biggest shows. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes and who frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.is produced for Apple TV by See-Saw Films, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Douglas Urbanski, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux, Billy Bowring, Mick Herron and Oldman serving as executive producers.

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See-Saw Films is part of the Mediawan group. UK Stars Back Open Letter Calling For Change After Brand & Walliams