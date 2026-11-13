Slow Horses Season 6 Tops Weekend TV Charts as Dexter and From Release New Episodes

Slow Horses Season 6 leads the prestige fall television landscape this weekend. Viewers also tune in for new Dexter and From episodes while Marvel fans await Avengers Doomsday.

Prestige fall television faces a crowded landscape this weekend as major streaming releases collide. Slow Horses Season 6 currently dominates audience popularity lists, surpassing competing hits despite strong critical reception for other shows. Dexter: Resurrection delivers its third Season 2 episode on Friday, while Nocturne and From continue their weekly runs for dedicated fans.

Rankings on Rotten Tomatoes reflect a snapshot of current viewer engagement rather than just critical acclaim. The platform tracks which series users are rating, saving, and debating most intensely. This specific weekend highlights a diverse mix of genres including spy comedy, serial killer thrillers, android drama, and supernatural horror. The competition is stiff across all categories.

Also read From Season Four Rotten Tomatoes Score Hits 96 Percent as Final Season Wraps Production in Halifax

Slow Horses Dominates Popularity Metrics

Slow Horses Season 6 tops the weekend popularity charts for Apple TV+, rewarding consistent viewer engagement over high critic scores. The series features Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, a brilliant but slovenly boss at Slough House. This location serves as a prison for disgraced MI5 agents who have been forgotten by their intelligence community superiors.

Season six deepens existing storylines and pushes the core crew into genuine, lethal danger. The new episode titled Circle of Life picks up directly where Season five concluded. River Cartwright remains stuck in his previous situation while Olivia Cooke returns as Sid Baker to help drive the narrative forward.

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The current season adapts two Mick Herron novels simultaneously for the first time in the franchise history. Joe Country and Slough House merge their plots to create a complex web of espionage and betrayal. Kristin Scott as Diana Taverner initiates a personal scheme that triggers high stakes retaliation.

This fatal game forces the Slough House team to go on the run from their enemies. Critics have responded extremely well to the season, awarding it a perfect score near one hundred percent. Audience scores tell a different story, with viewers showing slightly lower enthusiasm compared to critics.

Competing Series Face Higher Viewer Thresholds

Nocturne delivers another weekly installment to its subscriber base this weekend, aiming to retain momentum. The horror series faces a tougher road with an audience score of fifty-eight percent after just two episodes. This metric suggests viewers are finding it harder to commit to the show despite its early promise.

From Season 4 remains available for streaming on MGM+, continuing to draw audiences to its mysterious town. The show has Seasons One through Three on Netflix, creating a massive backlog for new viewers to catch up on. Season four is currently available, while filming for the final season is underway.

The final season of From is scheduled for release in 2027, giving the network time to produce the conclusion. Current audience scores sit at sixty-six percent, indicating moderate satisfaction with the ongoing mystery. The show maintains a loyal fanbase that enjoys the puzzle-box nature of its storytelling.

Dexter: Resurrection also drops its third episode of Season 2 on Friday for fans of the revived franchise. The show continues to explore the serial killer protagonist in a new era, competing for the same attention as other thrillers. Both Dexter and Nocturne maintain weekly schedules that extend through the holiday season.

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Holiday Viewing Strategies and Future Releases

Viewers are already planning their viewing schedules for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, which falls in two weeks. Slow Horses Season 6 offers a complete binge option with six episodes available to finish in a single weekend. VisionQuest provides another eight-episode complete series for those seeking a quick narrative closure.

Nocturne wraps its season on Christmas Day, providing a holiday gift for subscribers awaiting the finale. Dexter: Resurrection closes on January 1, extending the viewing experience well into the new year. Both series keep weekly episodes coming through the holidays to maintain engagement.

Marvel fans have another major event on their calendar with Avengers: Doomsday arriving on December 18. This release date serves as plenty of motivation to fly through the last chapter of the WandaVision saga. The anticipation for the MCU event helps drive traffic to existing Disney+ content.

Popularity lists reward whatever people are actively talking about during the current week. A new Apple thriller and a horror series in a tight Netflix window can beat a perfect-scoring spy drama. This dynamic shows that audience momentum often outweighs critical consensus in the streaming era.

The mix of spy comedy, android angst, and supernatural horror offers something for every type of viewer. Whether people want to finish a series in a weekend or follow weekly cliffhangers, options abound. The current landscape proves that diverse genre content can coexist and thrive simultaneously.