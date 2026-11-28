Apple TV renews Slow Horses through Season 10 as the series reaches 700 days on the Top 10 chart. The show returns in 2027 to resolve Jack Lowdens cliffhanger.

Apple TV has made an unprecedented decision to renew the espionage thriller Slow Horses through Season 10. This announcement comes as the series celebrates a massive streaming milestone, having trended on the Apple TV Top 10 TV Shows chart in the United States for 700 consecutive days. The renewal confirms that the gritty spy drama will continue its annual release schedule for several more years, with the next installment expected to debut in 2027.

Slow Horses Streaming Milestone And Chart Standing

The showrunner for the series is Douglas Urbanski, and the project is based on the Slough House novels by author Mick Herron. According to data from FlixPatrol, Slow Horses achieved this historic streak shortly after releasing the final episode of Season 6 on October 21. The series remains the sixth most-watched TV show on Apple TV nationwide in the United States, demonstrating remarkable staying power well past its release window.

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This 700-day streak establishes Slow Horses as the Apple TV series with the second-longest run on the coveted Top 10 chart. It trails only the sports comedy Ted Lasso, which holds the record with 1,036 days on the chart. Ted Lasso also released a new season in 2026, mirroring the long-term engagement Slow Horses has maintained. Current rankings show Slow Horses outperforming other popular titles like Rebecca Ferguson's dystopian sci-fi Silo, the dramedy Acapulco, and the horror comedy Widow's Bay.

Global Reach And International Chart Performance

While the US charts highlight its domestic dominance, FlixPatrol reports that Slow Horses is trending in 98 countries worldwide. This global appeal places the series at number five on the international Apple TV chart. The show has achieved even higher status in specific markets, currently ranking as the number one show in South Korea. This international success underscores the universal appeal of the Slough House narrative beyond its British origins.

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River Cartwright Cliffhanger Drives Season 7 Plot

The narrative setup for the 2027 return centers on the fate of River Cartwright, played by Jack Lowden. Lowden has recently been in the news as a finalist for the James Bond role, which ultimately went to Robert Pattinson. However, his character remains central to Slow Horses, which ended Season 6 with Cartwright collapsed and poisoned. The upcoming season must resolve this critical cliffhanger to maintain the narrative tension established in previous years.

Competitive Spy Genre Landscape On Streaming Platforms

Slow Horses returns in a competitive landscape for spy thrillers on streaming services. Netflix recently returned with new episodes of Black Doves, while other genre favorites like The Night Agent, The Night Manager, and The Agency also launched new seasons in 2026. Despite this influx of high-profile competition, Slow Horses maintains its position as a top-tier espionage thriller. The renewal through Season 10 signals strong confidence in the show's ability to retain its audience against these rivals.

Production Details And Future Season Timeline

The series has been directed by Adam Randall, James Hawes, Jeremy Lovering, and Saul Metzstein, with writing contributions from Mark Denton and Jonny Stockwood. The TV-MA rated drama has been airing since April 1, 2022, on the Apple TV network. With the confirmation of four additional seasons, viewers can expect a consistent stream of espionage content for the foreseeable future. The 2027 release will follow the show's established annual schedule, allowing fans ample time to anticipate the resolution of the Season 6 finale.