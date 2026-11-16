Slow Horses Renewed for Two Seasons Despite Season 8 Exit Rumors

Apple TV+ confirms Slow Horses renewal for two additional seasons. Speculation mounts over Jack Lowden as James Bond rumors clash with Olivia Cooke's comments on the series finale.

Apple TV+ has officially confirmed that the critically acclaimed spy thriller series Slow Horses will continue for two additional seasons. This renewal ensures the survival of the MI5 outpost drama, which adapts Mick Herron's Slough Horses novel series, despite recent circulating speculation suggesting an imminent conclusion to the show's run.

Renewal Confirms Show Future Beyond Season 8

The announcement directly counters recent narratives that the series was preparing for its final chapter. While the platform has secured the intellectual property for the long term, the current narrative trajectory remains a point of intense discussion among viewers and industry analysts alike. The decision guarantees that the abrasive, dysfunctional world of Slough House will remain a central pillar of the streaming service's original programming slate for the foreseeable future.

Also read Olivia Cooke Confirms Final Season Of Slow Horses Is In Production

Olivia Cooke Discusses Emotional Exit From Series

Actress Olivia Cooke recently opened up about her departure from the project in an interview with The Times, hinting that her personal journey on the show may be concluding. She described a deeply emotional process, stating that the cast and crew have been told the story is ending. Cooke admitted to feeling melancholy and distracted, noting that the experience has been a shining light that left her feeling depressed and in need of time to recover from the emotional toll of filming.

Her comments included a vivid detail about crying while sitting in the makeup chair the day before, highlighting the intense attachment actors often form with their characters. She shared with her partner that she would require two weeks to get over the experience, suggesting that her exit marks a significant emotional milestone for the production team. However, her remarks specifically reference her own storyline rather than the entire series finale.

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Jack Lowden Faces Uncertainty Amid Bond Rumors

Amidst the renewal news, the future of actor Jack Lowden remains unclear due to persistent industry speculation. Lowden, who portrays the ambitious intelligence officer River Cartwright, is widely rumored to be in negotiations to take on the role of James Bond. This potential career pivot casts a shadow over his continued presence in Slow Horses, creating a divergence between the show's institutional stability and its lead actors' individual career paths.

River Cartwright serves as a central figure in the narrative, often clashing with the established norms of the agency. If Lowden were to depart for the iconic British spy franchise, the show would need to adapt its core dynamic. The uncertainty surrounding his availability adds a layer of complexity to the upcoming seasons, as writers must balance the ensemble cast with the potential loss of one of its most prominent young talents.

Series Legacy and Gary Oldman's Central Role

The series continues to thrive under the leadership of Gary Oldman, who plays the abrasive and brilliant Jackson Lamb. Oldman's portrayal of the misfit MI5 agent has been the anchor of the show since its inception. The renewal guarantees that his character will continue to oversee the tedious work of agents who have made career-damaging errors. The dynamic between Lamb and his team remains the unique selling point of the adaptation.

Slow Horses differentiates itself from traditional spy thrillers by focusing on incompetence and bureaucratic misery rather than high-stakes heroism. The show has built a dedicated fanbase by subverting genre expectations. The upcoming seasons will likely continue to explore the friction between agency politics and the personal lives of the outcasts under Lamb's command. The confirmed renewal suggests that Apple TV+ sees significant value in this unconventional take on espionage.