Slow Horses Renewed for Two More Seasons on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus confirms Slow Horses will return for two additional seasons following its successful sixth installment, solidifying the spy thriller's place among the platform's top original series.

Apple TV Plus has officially announced that its critically acclaimed spy thriller series, Slow Horses, will continue with two additional seasons. This renewal decision comes shortly after the sixth season concluded its broadcast run in late autumn, confirming the show's status as a cornerstone of the streaming platform's original programming slate.

Slow Horses Secures Future on Apple TV Plus

Slow Horses is now confirmed to return for one more season beyond the recently aired sixth installment, with production already underway for a second subsequent season. The decision highlights the strong audience retention and critical acclaim the series has maintained since its debut. This contrasts with other high-profile Apple TV Plus dramas, such as The Morning Show, which is confirmed to end with a single final season next year, and Ted Lasso, whose future remains undecided.

Also read Slow Horses Fans Should Watch These 5 Thrillers While Waiting for Season 7

Streaming Success And Audience Retention Metrics

The sixth season of Slow Hairs originally aired on Apple TV Plus in September, with the final episode becoming available to viewers on October 21. Despite the conclusion of its most recent run, the series continues to demonstrate remarkable staying power in the competitive streaming landscape. Analytics indicate that the show has remained within the top ten most-watched titles on the platform for over 300 days throughout the entire calendar year.

Gary Oldman Leads Cast In Spy Genre Excellence

Starring Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden, Slow Horses has established itself as a prestige entry in the sci-fi and spy thriller genres. Apple TV Plus is widely recognized for its high-quality original content, with Slow Horses standing alongside celebrated series like Severance and Pluribus. The show joins a roster that includes heartfelt comedies like Ted Lasso and prestige dramas such as The Morning Show, demonstrating the platform's diverse genre capabilities.

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Jack Lowden Faces James Bond Casting Rumors

Interest in the series has intensified due to widespread industry reports suggesting that star Jack Lowden is being considered for the role of James Bond. These rumors gained traction in early November, placing Lowden among the names being evaluated to succeed Daniel Craig in the iconic espionage franchise. While these reports remain unconfirmed, the speculation has significantly amplified public attention on Lowden's current work and his future prospects in major film roles.

Long Term Strategic Value For Streaming Platform

The renewal of Slow Horses for multiple upcoming seasons underscores Apple TV Plus's commitment to long-form narrative continuity. By securing future installments of a proven hit, the platform aims to maintain high subscriber engagement levels that often surpass those of broader competitors in raw volume. This strategy prioritizes viewer loyalty and critical prestige, ensuring that original series like Slow Horses remain a primary driver of platform identity and cultural relevance in the evolving media landscape.