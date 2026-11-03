Slow Horses Renewed For Seasons 7 And 8 As Secret Service Premieres On MGM+

Apple TV+ renews Slow Horses for two more seasons while the new British spy thriller Secret Service debuts on MGM+ in November 2026.

Apple TV+ has officially renewed the critically acclaimed series Slow Horses for its seventh and eighth seasons, cementing its status as a premier British spy thriller. The announcement comes shortly after the sixth season concluded its run, which aired from September 16 to October 21, 2026. Despite the immediate renewal, viewers should not expect these upcoming seasons to premiere anytime soon, as production schedules typically require significant lead time for high-quality television.

Slow Horses Renewal Details

The decision to extend the contract for Slough House agents reflects the show's enduring popularity and critical acclaim. Since its black comedy premiere on Apple TV+ on April 1, 2022, the drama has maintained a remarkable 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series is set in London and follows the disgraced MI5 unit known as Slough House, where failed or disrespected agents are sent under the supervision of the crass Jackson Lamb, portrayed by Gary Oldman. This consistent reception has made it one of the most enjoyable spy thrillers of the current year.

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Secret Service US Debut Date

For fans seeking another top-tier British espionage narrative, Secret Service is making its official U.S. debut on MGM+. The series, based on Tom Bradby's novel of the same name, premiered earlier at the Italian Global Series Festival before airing on ITV1 in the U.K. during April. Its first episode attracted 3.9 million viewers in Britain, signaling strong audience interest that is now being translated to American markets via the MGM+ platform starting November 22, 2026, at 10/9c.

Cast And Creative Team

Secret Service features a robust ensemble cast led by Gemma Arterton, who plays Kate Henderson, the character teased at the center of the high-stakes trailer released ahead of the stateside arrival. Joining Arterton are Rafe Spall, Aoife Hinds, Amaka Okafor, Avi Nash, Alex Kingston, Mark Stanley, Roger Allam, Alma Prelec, and Khalid Abdalla. The creative team behind the project includes directors James Marsh and Farren Blackburn, who have crafted a narrative that promises to deliver the tension and intrigue expected by aficionados of the genre.

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Awards And Industry Recognition

The talent involved in Secret Service brings significant award-winning pedigree to the production. Rafe Spall won Best Lead Actor (Drama) at the Italian Global Series Festival, highlighting his performance in the series. Additionally, Alex Kingston, who stars in the show, was previously honored with Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series at the National Film Awards. These accolades underscore the quality of the acting and the production values that rival those found in established hits like Slow Horses.

Viewing Options For International Fans

MGM+ will broadcast Secret Service not only in the United States but also across Canada, Latin America, and Italy, ensuring a wide international reach for the series. This multi-regional launch strategy allows audiences in various territories to access the show simultaneously following its initial U.K. broadcast. The release of the trailer has already generated buzz, teasing complex plotlines and high stakes that align with the expectations of fans who enjoy intricate spy dramas involving intelligence agencies and personal vendettas.