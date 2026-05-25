Slow Handwriting May Be Early Warning Sign of Dementia

A new study has found a correlation between slow handwriting and increased risk of dementia in older adults. Researchers used a digital pen and pad to track participants' writing speed and found that dictation tasks placed more demands on working memory and executive functioning, revealing differences between the groups.

Researchers from the University of Evora in Portugal have found a correlation between slow handwriting and increased risk of dementia in older adults. Researchers studied 58 adults in their 80s, measuring their handwriting speed to determine if it could be an early warning sign of the disease.

The study found that participants with mild cognitive impairment, a potential precursor to dementia, took longer to write down spoken sentences compared to those without the condition. The study suggests that dementia could be detected through simple handwriting tests, which could be used as a low-cost monitoring method for cognitive decline. Dr Ana Rita Matias, assistant professor at the University of Evora, said that writing is not just a motor activity but a window into the brain.

The researchers used a digital pen and pad to track participants' writing speed and found that dictation tasks placed more demands on working memory and executive functioning, revealing differences between the groups. The study also found that participants with cognitive impairment had an altered stroke pattern, suggesting more fragmented and less continuous handwriting. The researchers suggest that handwriting tests could be used as a tool to monitor cognitive decline in seniors.

The study's findings have significant implications for the diagnosis of dementia. Currently, the gold-standard test for diagnosing early signs of dementia is the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA).

However, the researchers propose that simple handwriting tests could be a cost-effective alternative for detecting cognitive decline. Dr Walter van der Lans, associate professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that simple, practical cognitive tests like the one used in the study could help identify people at risk of dementia





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