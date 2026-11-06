Slovenian Manufacturer Valhalla Turrets Successfully Tests ASGARD Counter-Drone System

Valhalla Turrets, a Slovenian defense manufacturer, has successfully completed live-fire trials of ASGARD, a medium-weight remotely operated air defense turret. Equipped with an American-made Dillon Aero M134D 7.62 mm Gatling gun, the system is designed to protect military convoys and critical infrastructure from small UAV threats.

ASGARD has been developed as a medium-weight, remotely operated air defense turret designed to protect military convoys. ASGARD's remotely operated configuration is intended to support integration onto military vehicles.

A Slovenian defense manufacturer has successfully completed live-fire trials of its new counter-drone air defense system. Called ASGARD, the system is equipped with the American-made Dillon Aero M134D 7.62 mm Gatling gun. Developed by Valhalla Turrets, the weapon fired thousands of rounds throughout the testing programme. The trials focused on evaluating the ASGARD system’s capabilities against different types of unmanned aerial threats at short and medium ranges.

Also read Alabama 5000 singer Vern Gosdin denied red carpet access at CMA Awards

Although detailed interception figures and specific engagement results have not been publicly disclosed, the successful completion of the programme represents an important milestone for the Slovenian defense industry. ASGARD has been developed as a medium-weight, remotely operated air defense turret designed to protect military convoys, ground forces and critical infrastructure against low-flying aerial threats. The system has a reported combat weight of approximately 1,850-lb and 2,094-lb and provides full 360-degree traverse capability.

Its elevation range extends from -10 to +80 degrees, while its maximum angular movement speed is stated to reach 120 degrees per second. The primary weapon tested during the recent trials was the Dillon Aero M134D, a six-barrel, electrically driven Gatling gun chambered for 7.62×51 mm NATO ammunition. The effectiveness of a Gatling gun against small UAVs depends on more than its firing rate. Target detection, tracking accuracy, sensor integration and fire-control capabilities are equally important.

Advertisement

The weapon has a firing rate of 3,000 rounds per minute, equivalent to approximately 50 rounds per second. Its multi-barrel design distributes firing cycles across six barrels, supporting sustained firing while distributing heat and mechanical stress. Gun-based counter-drone systems offer another layer of defense, potentially providing a more economical option against certain categories of short-range aerial threats.

ASGARD’s remotely operated configuration is intended to support integration onto military vehicles, allowing it to accompany ground formations rather than remain restricted to fixedASGARD represents an attempt to combine a modular remotely operated turret with an established high-rate-of-fire weapon system. Its ultimate operational value will depend on the performance of the complete system rather than the Gatling gun alone.

Reliable detection, identification, tracking and fire-control integration will be essential in determining whether it can provide effective protection under realistic battlefield conditions. Submarine-hunters with new modifications, advanced systems to boost US’ future battle power The development of ASGARD comes at a time when European armed forces are increasingly prioritising counter-drone capabilities as part of their wider air defence strategies.

Recent conflicts have demonstrated that relatively inexpensive unmanned aircraft can challenge conventional military formations, expose logistical infrastructure and create persistent surveillance threats. Prabhat, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, is a tech and defense journalist. While he enjoys writing on modern weapons and emerging tech, he has also reported on global politics and business. He has been previously associated with well-known media houses, including the International Business Times and ANI.