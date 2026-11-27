The Sloth Conservation Foundation installs rope bridges in Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica, to protect endangered sloths from roads and development.

The Sloth Conservation Foundation is constructing rope bridges in Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica, to safeguard endangered sloths from the dangers of human development. This initiative addresses the critical need for safe passage through landscapes increasingly divided by roads, hotels, and tourism infrastructure.

Creating Safe Pathways for Arboreal Species

Sloths spend the majority of their lives suspended from tree branches, relying on familiar routes to locate food and shelter. These slow-moving mammals cannot jump between trees like monkeys, making them highly vulnerable when their forest cover is disrupted. A gap of just two to three meters, or approximately seven to ten feet, between neighboring tree canopies can force a sloth to descend to the ground. On the ground, they face significant threats including attacks by dogs, being struck by vehicles, or electrocution on power lines. To mitigate these risks, the foundation has installed approximately 410 rope bridges across areas divided by human development.

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Combating Habitat Fragmentation Issues

Rebecca Cliffe, a British zoologist who founded the organization, has spent nearly two decades studying these animals. She explains that wildlife bridges made from single ropes appear simple but are highly effective for arboreal species. The need for such interventions persists despite broader conservation successes in the region. According to a 2023 report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, forest cover in Costa Rica increased from an estimated 21% in 1987 to 59%. However, this recovery has not eliminated habitat fragmentation caused by expanding tourism and development pressures on coastal ecosystems. Cliffe describes small gaps in the canopy as microfragmentation, a phenomenon that forces sloths, who are creatures of habit, to abandon safe routes learned early in life.

Field Teams Install Critical Infrastructure

Members of the Sloth Conservation Foundation are actively working on the ground to maintain and expand these protective networks. On Tuesday, November 3, 2026, in Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica, team members including Laynara Do Santos, Deily Mora, Mariano Salceda, and Dayber Barker were observed attaching ropes to trees to create new crossing points. Do Santos was seen searching for sloths in the dense vegetation to ensure the bridges are placed in areas of high traffic. These daily efforts by the conservation team highlight the hands-on nature of the work required to protect a species that is slow-moving and heavily dependent on continuous forest canopies.

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Protecting Sloths From Human Expansion

The installation of these bridges serves as a direct response to the encroachment of tourists and hotels into sloth habitats. Puerto Viejo, located on the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica, has seen significant growth in tourism infrastructure. This development has altered the landscape, forcing sloths to navigate through a mosaic of trees and human structures. The foundation's work ensures that even small gaps in the forest canopy do not become deadly barriers. By providing elevated pathways, the organization helps sloths maintain their natural behaviors and reduces mortality rates associated with ground-level travel.

Long-Term Conservation Impact in Costa Rica

The Sloth Conservation Foundation's efforts represent a targeted solution to a specific ecological challenge in a rapidly developing region. While national forest coverage has improved, local habitat connectivity remains a critical issue for arboreal species. The rope bridges provide a practical and scalable method for connecting fragmented forest patches. This approach allows sloths to move safely between feeding and resting sites without encountering the dangers posed by roads and power lines. The ongoing work in Puerto Viejo demonstrates how local conservation actions can complement broader national environmental goals to protect vulnerable wildlife populations.