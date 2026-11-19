Students from across Geneva County got a look at a new way to milk cows during an agriculture day tour at Working Cows Dairy Farm.

SLOCOMB, Ala. - Students from across Geneva County got a look at a new way to milk cows during an agriculture day tour at Working Cows Dairy Farm in Slocomb.

The De Jong family calls its new facility the Robot Barn. Farm manager Mendy De Jong said his father saw robotic milking technology in the Netherlands, where his parents are from, and brought the idea back to the family farm.

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“He’s been the engineer and probably the smartest man I’ll ever know,” De Jong said. “He comes up with all these crazy ideas that sound crazy at first. But, you know, once you let it marinate for a minute, it really takes off and you really think, hey, you know what? I think this is going to work.

” The family said the project cost roughly $1 million and received a grant. De Jong said he helped with work on the wiring, plumbing and refrigeration. But one of the toughest parts has been teaching the cows to use the system.

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“We’re at month four now and now most of the cows are being trained right,” he said. “But not a day goes by that you don’t get covered in manure. ” When a cow enters a selection gate, the system determines whether she has permission to be milked. De Jong said if she has not been milked in the last four hours, the gate lets her through to one of two robots.

Alfalfa pellets inside the robot help encourage the cows to enter. Once the cow is inside, the robot cleans her teats before its arm attaches the milking cups one at a time. De Jong said the process takes up to about 10 minutes on average, though the time can vary from cow to cow. The robots also collect data about each cow’s milk production.

De Jong said that information can help the family spot when part of a cow’s udder is producing less milk and may need to be checked.

“It is nice to know if a quarter is lacking in milk, you can inspect it,” he said. “You can go talk to the gal and see, hey, you know what’s going on with you? ” De Jong said the farm has about 120 cows and produces around 150 gallons of milk a day.

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As the cows get used to the robots, he hopes the system will give his family more time to take care of other work around the farm.

“While the cows are getting milked, we can be feeding the cows and so on and so forth,” he said. “It gives us a lot of extra time to do all the other things that farm requires of us. ” During Wednesday’s tour, youth leadership student Katie Adams got to see the robots in action. She said she had never seen anything like them.

“I saw it, and it was just, I felt almost drawn into it,” Adams said. “It’s just kind of a testament to how far technology has come with our society and with agriculture. ” De Jong hopes the visit helped students see where their milk comes from and how farming technology is changing. He also hopes it might inspire some of them to consider a future in agriculture.

“I like to think maybe they learned that it’s manageable,” he said. “Not to get turned down or off put by the amount of work that it takes, because it is satisfying in a lot of different areas. ” Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published. Available for FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!