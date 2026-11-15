SLO preschool student sick with E. coli, classroom closed

By KAREN VELIE Another child was hospitalized with E. coli, this one is suspected of contracting the illness at a San Luis Obispo preschool. The child’s classroom is temporarily closed. This …

Another child was hospitalized with E. coli, this one is suspected of contracting the illness at a San Luis Obispo preschool. The child’s classroom is temporarily closed.

This is the first case of person-to-person transmission tied to the Shiga toxin-producing E. coli outbreak. The child did not visit Brookshire Farms, the pumpkin farm tied to the outbreak. Health officials believe a child infected at the pumpkin farm then exposed the other child at their preschool.

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“Since the transmission is thought to have occurred at the school, families were notified, thorough cleaning protocols were initiated, and the affected classrooms will be closed on Monday,” said San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Christy Mulkerin. “The preschool has been working collaboratively with Public Health. ”Young children under age 5, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of serious complications from E. coli infections.

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