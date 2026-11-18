Complete results for the SLO County school board elections. Mark Ober, Anna Cordero, Colleen Martin, and David Warren among winners across multiple districts.

Recent elections for school board seats across San Luis Obispo County have concluded with a mix of decisive victories and highly competitive races. Over the last decade, these local educational governance positions have evolved into fiercely contested political arenas, often characterized by intense competition and polarized campaigning. The latest ballot measures resulted in significant changes to several district boards while other areas saw incumbent retention or uncontested retention of positions.

Coast Unified and Lucia Mar District Outcomes

Mark Ober secured the Area 2 seat on the Coast Unified school board after facing a single opponent in a two-candidate race. In the Lucia Mar Unified School District, the electoral landscape was more crowded for the Area 3 trustee position, where three candidates competed before Anna Cordero emerged as the winner. The Area 5 seat in Lucia Mar also saw a three-way contest, with Colleen Martin defeating her rivals, including Melissa Johnson-Barash, who received 1,390 votes representing 27.86% of the total ballot. Meanwhile, David Warren claimed the Area 6 seat in Lucia Mar in a direct two-person matchup. Donna Kandel completed the Lucia Mar results by winning the Area 7 trustee seat, also decided by a two-candidate field.

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Paso Robles and Shandon Joint Results

In the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Thomas Apkarian won the Area 1 trustee seat in a race between two candidates. The Area 2 position in the same district was also decided by two candidates, with Randy Kwiatkowski taking the seat. In Area 4, Jennifer Hamm secured victory with 1,676 votes, capturing 52.75% of the vote total in a two-person contest. Further south, the Shandon Joint Unified School District presented a unique electoral structure. Two candidates, Maria Elena Garcia and Jesse Cuellar, successfully ran for two available seats in Area 2. They defeated their opponents, including Meagan Erroa, who garnered 136 votes for a share of 22.59% of the total vote count.

San Luis Coastal and Templeton District Winners

The San Luis Coastal Unified School District saw Marilyn Rodger win the Area 1 trustee seat after competing against one other candidate. Marisa Gomez won the Area 2 seat in the same district, also in a two-candidate race. In the Templeton area, the election for school board seats involved more contenders. Three candidates ran for two available seats. Jennifer Grinager and Forrest Pearson won the positions. Janel Armet, one of the candidates, received 2,257 votes, which accounted for 30.88% of the total ballots cast in that specific race.

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Cayucos Elementary and Broader Electoral Trends

Chris Castillo won the Area 2 seat on the Cayucos Elementary school board after defeating his sole opponent in a two-person race. These results reflect a broader trend in SLO County where school board politics have grown increasingly complex. Voters in districts like Lucia Mar and Templeton faced multiple choices, requiring them to distinguish between several platforms. In contrast, districts like Coast Unified and Paso Robles Area 1 offered simpler binary choices. The varying number of candidates per seat highlights the diverse political engagement levels across the county's educational jurisdictions.

Implications for Local Governance and Education Policy

The newly elected trustees will now assume responsibility for setting educational priorities, budget approvals, and curriculum standards within their respective districts. For Lucia Mar, the presence of three seats with different candidate counts suggests a varied representation of community interests. In Paso Robles, the high vote percentage for Jennifer Hamm in Area 4 indicates strong community support for her platform. These winners will work to address local educational challenges while navigating the competitive landscape that has defined these races for the past ten years. The specific vote counts and percentages recorded provide a clear mandate for each elected official to represent their constituents effectively.