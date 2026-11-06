SLO County jury convicts illegal alien of rape, child sexual abuse

By KAREN VELIE A 33-year-old illegal alien is facing up to 513 years in prison after a San Luis Obispo County jury found him guilty of sexually molesting three young children and raping a woman. Jo…

A 33-year-old illegal alien is facing up to 513 years in prison after a San Luis Obispo County jury found him guilty of sexually molesting three young children and raping a woman.

Jose Manuel Ventura Garcia is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 16. Shortly after his conviction, federal prosecutors issued a detainer. An immigration detainer asks local law enforcement to hold an individual for up to 48 hours beyond their scheduled release from custody, though it is unlikely Ventura Garcia will be released from prison. Ventura Garcia knew and had access to his victims through family and neighborhood ties.

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He repeatedly sexually abused a young girl in his extended family for more than two years, beginning when she was about eight years old. To keep her silent, Ventura Garcia slapped the child, pulled her hair, grabbed her by the neck, threatened to kill her mother, and showed her a weapon he kept in the center console of his vehicle. Ventura Garcia also raped the child’s mother.

He also told the woman that no one would listen to her and that no one cared about her besides her children.

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“Three children and a young mother in our community lived for years under the control of a man who used force, threats, and fear to keep them silent,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “He told them no one would listen. He was wrong. These survivors found the courage to speak, our investigators and prosecutors listened, and this week a jury of twelve citizens unanimously told them: ‘we believe you.

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