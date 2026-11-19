Good afternoon! It’s been weather déjà vu for some communities in southeastern New Mexico with cloudy skies and foggy weather. Visibility as of 11 am reached 2 miles at observation sites in Roswell and Carlsbad. The cloud coverage has also kept Roswell and Carlsbad cooler into the afternoon with temperatures reaching the low 50s.

It's been weather déjà vu for some communities in southeastern New Mexico with cloudy skies and foggy weather. Visibility as of 11 am reached 2 miles at observation sites in Roswell and Carlsbad.

The cloud coverage has also kept Roswell and Carlsbad cooler into the afternoon with temperatures reaching the low 50s. This is still warmer than some locations in the northern mountains, like in Taos and Alamosa. Those areas were in the 40s at noon. Today's high temperature forecast features seasonable to slightly mild conditions with highs peaking in the 50s and 60s for most.

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Friday's forecast will have slightly warmer weather and breezier conditions across the state. The upper-level pattern over New Mexico will feature stronger winds which will bring gusty winds to the surface across New Mexico. Wind gusts are expected to range from 20-45 mph with the highest forecasted in the northeast. Foggy conditions are possible yet again in the southeast corner of the state tomorrow morning before temperatures rise to the 50s 60s and 70s.

An uptick of moisture may bring light snow into the San Juans in southwest Colorado late Thursday and through Friday. On Friday evening a cold front will slide through the state on Saturday morning. This cold front is expected to bring cooler weather to the Land of Enchantment for the weekend. Forecasted highs will peak in the 30s, 40s and 50s, for most, on Saturday and Sunday.

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The cold front may bring cooler temperatures on Saturday morning. Albuquerque's low on Saturday may be cold enough to see the first freeze of the fall season. If temperatures don't drop to the freezing point of below the next chance will be on Sunday.

In addition to the colder weather and frontal boundary. Moisture may bring light snow to the northern mountains through Saturday morning and potentially a dusting to areas in the west. Drier air will be around on Sunday before another weak system arrives on Monday.