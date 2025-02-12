Slight Dip in Mortgage Rates Fuels Refinance Surge

Mortgage rates continued their downward trend last week, leading to an increase in refinancing applications. While purchase mortgage applications declined slightly, demand remains elevated compared to the previous year.

Mortgage rates continued their slight downward trend last week, leading to a surge in refinancing applications. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index, applications to refinance a home loan jumped 10% compared to the previous week and were 33% higher than the same week one year ago. This increase follows a 12% gain the previous week, marking the strongest week for refinance applications since October 2024.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($766,550 or less) decreased to 6.95% from 6.97%, while points remained unchanged at 0.64 (including the origination fee) for loans with a 20% down payment. Joel Kan, vice president and deputy chief economist at the MBA, attributed the rise in refinance activity to the slight dip in mortgage rates. He also noted that the average loan size for refinance borrowers increased, suggesting that these borrowers are more sensitive to rate changes.Although the percentage increases in refinance applications are substantial week-to-week, they stem from a relatively low base volume. Applications for mortgages to purchase a home declined again last week, falling 2% compared to the previous week. However, demand for purchase mortgages remains 2% higher than the same week one year ago. Potential buyers continue to face a challenging market characterized by high prices and limited inventory. Most of the activity is now concentrated in the higher end of the market, as evidenced by the average loan size for a purchase application, which reached its highest level since March 2022 at $456,100. This increase is partially attributed to fewer FHA purchase applications and more VA loans compared to the previous week.Looking ahead, mortgage rates may experience more significant movements following the release of critical inflation data on Wednesday. The monthly consumer price index (CPI) is expected to provide valuable insights into the trajectory of inflation. Matthew Graham, chief operating officer at Mortgage News Daily, highlighted the uncertainty surrounding early-year inflation data and the market's anticipation for clarity on whether inflation continues to stabilize or makes renewed progress toward the 2% target. He suggested that any major indication in either direction could significantly influence mortgage rates





