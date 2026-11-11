Sliding Jets face another dreary Sunday with Bills on deck

After weeks of remaining competitive despite failing to secure a win, the New York Jets were finally overwhelmed by the Kansas City Chiefs in a 35-12 Week 9

Nov 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images After weeks of remaining competitive despite failing to secure a win, the New York Jets were finally overwhelmed by the Kansas City Chiefs in a 35-12 Week 9 loss, dropping toThere is not much to say about Gang Green’s performance in Arrowhead. Quarterback Geno Smith was uncompetitive, failing to throw a touchdown while recording his second-lowest passing total of the season with 165 yards. He was also sacked five times.

Also read Is the Chiefs' Pass Rush Fixed After Five-Sack Performance vs. Jets?

Running back Breece Hall made his long-awaited return, totaling 87 yards from scrimmage, while backup Braelon Allen saw his production drop off, finishing with just 33 yards. Rookie edge rusher David Bailey was the lone bright spot in the loss, dominating defensively with two sacks, two forced fumbles, and nine total tackles. Sunday’s Week 10 clash against the division-rival Bills and superstar quarterback Josh Allen spells more disaster for Aaron Glenn’s men.

Buffalo remains atop the AFC East with a 7-1 record, riding a four-game win streak following a Week 9 triumph against the Minnesota Vikings. Outside of a couple of shaky performances, Allen is playing at his usual MVP-caliber level, while leading the Bills back into Super Bowl conversations. The 30-year-old has thrown for 2,027 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions; he also holds the fourth-best QBR in football at 76.0.

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The supporting cast around Allen continues to underwhelm, with his receiving trio of Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and DJ Moore combining for just 1,001 yards. Even with a struggling core, Buffalo’s offense leads the NFL in yards-per-game and points-per-game. Much of that credit goes to star running back James Cook. Cook has the third-most carries in football with 169, while racking up 814 yards and eight touchdowns across eight games.

Buffalo’s defense has remained around league average, but is coming off an excellent game where they allowed just six points. The unit will be without their top cornerback Christian Benford. New York should be back at full strength in Week 10 as Garrett Wilson is set to play after missing the Chiefs game with a concussion. The Jets roster also remained stable following the plethora of trade deadline rumors.

New York’s sole trade sent safety Andre Cisco to the Detroit Lions for a 2029 sixth-round pick, but they opted to hang on to Smith and pass rusher Will McDonald IV. A Smith bounce-back game is needed if the Jets want to play spoiler to the Bills. The team has continuously done a good job of getting the ball to the red zone, but is stuck settling for field goals, something they cannot do against the league’s best.

It is also important for them to slow the Bills’ run game, with Allen and Cook constantly threatening. The Jets appear to have their best offense in years, and although it may not be enough to provide any tangible step forward in 2026, it should make for an intriguing second half of the season. NYCHA closes on financing for $209 million PACT project for Seward Park Extension renovationKehinde Wiley and the royalty we walk past