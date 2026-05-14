Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. Launches E&S Lines Program in California

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has announced its expansion into California, launching a residential property excess and surplus (E&S) lines program and writing its first policy in the state. Slide's entry into California comes at a critical time when several major carriers have reduced their presence or exited entirely, leaving property owners facing canceled policies and limited coverage options. With Slide's arrival, California homeowners and landlords will benefit from the company's expertise in underwriting catastrophe-exposed markets, supported by strong capitalization and a focus on long-term stability.

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has announced its expansion into California , launching a residential property excess and surplus (E&S) lines program and writing its first policy in the state.

Slide's entry into California comes at a critical time when several major carriers have reduced their presence or exited entirely, leaving property owners facing canceled policies and limited coverage options. With Slide's arrival, California homeowners and landlords will benefit from the company's expertise in underwriting catastrophe-exposed markets, supported by strong capitalization and a focus on long-term stability. Slide is a technology-enabled insurance company focused on making it easy for homeowners to get coverage for their unique needs and budgets.

Slide's technology system leverages artificial intelligence and big data to optimize and streamline every part of the insurance process. Information for this article was sourced from Slide Insurance





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Slide Insurance Holdings Inc. California Residential Property Excess And Surplus (E&S) Writing First Policy Expertise In Underwriting Catastrophe-Exposed Strong Capitalization Technology-Enabled Insurance Company Making It Easy For Homeowners To Get Coverage Optimize And Streamline Every Part Of The Insu Artificial Intelligence And Big Data

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