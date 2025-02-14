Slick Willie Sutton's Sixth Time's the Charm: A Masterful Escape from Holmesburg Prison

This article recounts the successful escape of infamous bank robber “Slick Willie” Sutton from Holmesburg Prison in Philadelphia. It details the planning, execution, and aftermath of the daring escape, highlighting Sutton's cunning and persistence.

On February 10, 1947, notorious bank robber “Slick Willie” Sutton made history by successfully escaping from the old Holmesburg prison in Philadelphia. This marked his first successful escape from a Philadelphia prison, on the sixth attempt. Sutton, along with four other inmates, meticulously planned their audacious escape. Wearing stolen guard uniforms, they traversed the prison yard under the cover of darkness, armed with a pair of ladders.

They targeted a section of the prison wall known for its imposing, castle-like structure. Sutton himself later described the escape as his “masterpiece” due to its seemingly impossible nature. He had a reputation for being a gentleman even in his criminal endeavors. Polite, he carried but rarely used a gun. Sutton's criminal past was extensive. In 1934, while evading authorities in New York after escaping Sing Sing Prison, he was apprehended in Philadelphia. He participated in a daring robbery of the Corn Exchange Bank & Trust Co. branch, stealing $10,800. This led to a 25 to 50-year sentence at Eastern State Penitentiary. The escape from Holmesburg Prison began with an inmate feigning an asthma attack and requesting a hospital visit. This maneuver required two guards to escort him, temporarily leaving the prison understaffed. Two of the conspirators, utilizing smuggled hacksaw blades, cut through their cell's locking bars and ambushed the guards on their rounds. The guards were tied up in a boiler room while Sutton and his accomplices made their move towards the wall. The escape attempt was thwarted, and Sutton and the others were quickly apprehended. An additional 10 to 20 years were added to Sutton's sentence. The escape was a testament to Sutton's cunning and determination.





