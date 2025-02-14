Slick Willie Sutton Escapes from Holmesburg Prison

This article recounts the daring escape of renowned bank robber 'Slick Willie' Sutton from Holmesburg Prison in Philadelphia on February 10, 1947. It details the meticulously planned escape, highlighting Sutton's criminal prowess and the vulnerabilities he exploited.

This week in Philly history, 'Slick Willie' Sutton escapes — on his sixth try — from a Philadelphia prison. On Feb. 10, 1947, “Slick Willie” Sutton climbed over the castle-like walls of the old Holmesburg prison, marking his first successful escape from a Philadelphia prison. He was known for his daring heists and his uncanny ability to evade capture. Sutton, a gentleman criminal, had a penchant for robbing banks and avoiding violence.

In the dark hours before dawn, “Slick Willie” Sutton and four other inmates, dressed in stolen guard uniforms, crossed the old Holmesburg Prison yard with a pair of ladders. They confronted the castle-like stone walls underneath the penitentiary. The escape from Holmesburg was his masterpiece, he wrote in his memoir, because it was impossible. Nobody had ever escaped from there before. Sutton’s criminal career spanned decades, leaving a trail of audacious robberies and daring escapes. He had attempted to escape from Eastern State Penitentiary on April 3, 1945, but was unsuccessful. This time, however, his meticulous planning and the vulnerabilities he exploited allowed him to outsmart the guards and achieve freedom.The Holmesburg escape plan began with an inmate faking an asthma attack and calling for a hospital visit, which required a two-guard escort. This left the prison short-staffed. Two of the schemers cut through their cell’s locking bars with smuggled-in hacksaw blades, and surprise-attacked guards who were making their rounds. They stole the guards’ uniforms, tied them up in a boiler room, and headed for the wall with their ladders of freedom. Sutton’s freedom was short-lived, as he was eventually recaptured. He continued his life of crime, earning him the nickname 'Slick Willie'. Nearly 70, and suffering with emphysema, he was released on Christmas Eve 1969. “Because I was in,” he wrote. “But also, you know, because there’s a thrill that comes from breaking out of jail.”





