Slick spots likely as colder weather settles into Southcentral; Ongoing heavy rain for Southeast

Roads were dicey across Southcentral Tuesday morning, following strong winds and a rain/freezing rain event that fell for inland areas of Southcentral.

ANCHORAGE, AK - Roads were dicey across Southcentral Tuesday morning , following strong winds and a rain/freezing rain event that fell for inland areas of Southcentral.

While snow was reported, most of the snow was along the Hillsides, lower elevations through Prince William Sound and into Turnagain Pass. The rest of Southcentral either remained dry or saw a rain/freezing rain chance. While roads have improved, you’ll want to watch for more slick spots as we welcome in Wednesday morning.

Also read Snow, wind and freezing rain to hit Southcentral Alaska overnight

SOUTHCENTRAL: The numerous weather alerts across Southcentral have all come to an end, with the biggest concern over the next 12 to 16 hours being refreezing on the roadways. You’ll want to keep this in mind for your Wednesday morning commute across Southcentral. Slick spots shouldn’t be as widespread as what we saw this morning.

In addition to slick spots, we could see some areas develop patchy fog through the overnight hours. Wednesday will be a semi transition day for Southcentral, as we stay on the drier side with some sunshine breaks. Temperatures should once again warm into the mid to upper 30s, with some locations warming into the 40s. By late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, a low moving northwest into the Gulf of Alaska will drive more moisture and gusty winds into Southcentral.

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While most of the rain and/or wintry mix will fall for coastal areas, inland locations will want to watch for a rain/snow mix, although amounts look to remain very light. Winds with this event won’t be as gusty as what we saw Monday into early this morning. Once the Thursday system exists, a fairly quiet, dry and overall cooler weather pattern will settle into Southcentral.

We’ll see highs in the 20s, with overnight lows falling into the single digits and teens. SOUTHEAST: Wind advisories remain in effect for parts of Southeast, as more rounds of rain and winds move through Southeast. While the wind advisory near Yakutat expires by midnight, southern parts of Southeast will see the advisory lingering through Wednesday afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph will be expected for areas where the advisory expires Wednesday afternoon.

Waves of rain remain with Southeast this week, although there will be some dry time for many locations. Thursday could provide plenty of dry weather for the vast majority of Southeast, before more rain and possible wintry mix builds into the Panhandle by weeks end. We’ll want to watch the Klondike and Haines Highways this week, as the potential for snow exists in the higher elevations.

If you are one of those who frequent the highways, you’ll want to keep this in mind before you hit the roadways. INTERIOR: Outside of cold weather and slight chance for flurries, the Interior will stay quiet for most of this week. Any light flurries we see will most likely impact areas north of Fairbanks, however all locations will see that chance for at least some flurries this week.

While temperatures have been warm for early November standards, by weeks end and into next week, temperatures take a drop into the single digits. Although colder weather is heading into the Interior, temperatures will actually be seasonal for a period of time. One thing we’re watching for the Interior is when we’ll see the first zero degree low or colder, as the latest on record is Nov. 19.

Should we not hit or drop below zero by later next week, Fairbanks will see the latest on record; a testament to just how warm we’ve been this season, with El Niño continuing to strengthen. NORTH SLOPE/WESTERN ALASKA: Winter weather alerts remain in effect for the entire Arctic Slope coastline, with blowing snow and blizzard conditions likely. While some light snow up to an inch or so of snow is possible, the biggest issue will be the winds.

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We’ll see winds of 30 to 55 mph through the rest of this week, with temperatures holding near seasonal values. However, we should see a bump above normal later this week into the weekend. Much like the Interior, fairly quiet weather remains for Western Alaska. While temperatures will be near to slightly above normal, nothing bitter cold looks likely.

We’ll keep some light snow showers around for parts of the coast, with an inch or so of snow accumulation looking possible. Otherwise, expect quiet, dry and occasional sunshine breaks. Some good news for Western Alaska, as the overall forecast continues to favor fairly quiet conditions for the region.

ALEUTIANS: While showers and winds look likely for the Aleutians the rest of this week and into next week, the impacts will be nothing like what we saw in late September and most of October. With the storm track still staying to our south, this will drive any storms out of the Western Pacific into the Gulf of Alaska. Any storms will skirt just south of the islands, keeping some rain and gusty winds.

No significant impactful weather looks likely anytime soon. OUTLOOK AHEAD: Although cooler weather has been settling into most of Alaska, the overall forecast still favors near to above seasonal conditions. Most of this is largely driven by the strong El Nino that will impact our weather into the winter months. The coldest conditions look to remain through the Interior, while coastal areas of Southcentral and into Southeast may stay in the upper 30s and 40s.

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