NYC pizza shops were busy with orders, including grandma pies, meatballs, and more, during the Knicks game on Wednesday.

What’s better than watching the Knicks score a historic victory? Watching them do it while enjoying a good old-fashioned NYC pizza. That’s exactly what New York sports fans did last night during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Pizzerias throughout the boroughs were keeping New Yorkers well fed throughout the Knicks’ ultimate slam-dunk win on June 3,, their phones were ringing nonstop, their food delivery apps and websites were flooded with orders, and lines for pie pick-ups were out the door. , located at 765 DeKalb Ave. in Brooklyn, were up 20% from a typical day. Sports fans stocked up big time on the shop’s most famous delight: Grandma pies.

“I could tell you that they were definitely ordering grandma pies, which was featured in the New York Times as the best grandma in NYC,” said Monica Prestia, a spokesperson for Rocco Pizza BedStuy. Other popular game-day delicacies from the restaurant included vodka, pepperoni, hot honey, chicken, bacon and ranch slices. Plenty of full-on entrees were ordered throughout the night.

The report found that Americans made over 637,000 pizza orders during the Big Game, which authors said was “enoughs, said business at the restaurant chain’s Greenpoint and East Village slice shops were up about 75% in the evening of the game. However, she added that delivery at the Greenpoint location was business as usual.

“We only have delivery in Greenpoint at this time, and that was not any higher than usual,” she said. “We have locations in Madison Square Garden operated by them. I was there at the watch party last night and it was very crowded at all three stands there both before the game and at halftime.

”, which champions the Big Apple’s restaurant and bar industry, was happy to share his thoughts about Wednesday night’s win-win for the Knicks and local pizzeria owners.

“With the Knicks in the NBA Finals, New York is electric,” Rigie said. “There’s no better place to cheer them on than at a local bar with fellow fans. When we show up for our team, we’re also showing up for small businesses, workers, and the neighborhood economy that makes this city strong. Let’s go Knicks!

”Even serious Knicks fans outside of New York made it a point to watch the game with some solid delivery eats.

“I’m a big Knicks fan and grew up in Westchester,” Ernie Schiavone of who now lives in Delaware, said. “I’m ordering wings. I wish I could get them from theMeanwhile, as the Knicks remain strong and just three wins from their first NBA championship in more than 50 years, great pizza will live on, no matter the outcome of the games. Barbara Russo-Lennon is the transit reporter at amNewYork.

She covers news about NYC’s public transportation system, roads, waterways and other topics related to transit in the Big Apple. Brooklyn pol marks ‘Sneaker Day’ as Knicks rally to historic NBA Finals winWorld Cup 2026: How Latin American passion is taking over Queens and Brooklyn2026 FIFA World Cup: An American’s guide for soccer’s biggest spectacleManhole mystery: Brooklyn sewer divers likely on the hunt for stuff you’ve flushed down the drain, sources say Meat and ‘phish’: Eight members of major retail theft ring charged in Manhattan for stealing millions in products through online scams





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