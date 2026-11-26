The president erupted shortly before 1 a.m.

Donald Trump spent the opening moments of the Thanksgiving holiday reading negative news stories about himself before moaning about them on social media.sent at 12:47 a.m. ET, the 80-year-old president raged at David E. Sanger, The New York Times’ White House and national security correspondent, calling him a “mediocre” reporter and a “lowlife.

”to demand that Nvidia reinstate sex-mad Jensen Huang as CEO—but takes no responsibility when his decisions or policies contribute to a downturn.

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“David E. Sanger, the mediocre reporter for the Failing New York Times, didn’t mention in his recent story on me the successful closing of the Border, best crime stats in years , biggest Tax and Regulation Cuts, EVER, the most successful naval blockade in history, the destruction of Iran’s Navy and Air Force , the ONE DAY WIN against Venezuela, and today’s big success in straightening out the Obama caused mess in Iowa,” Trump posted.