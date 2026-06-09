Sleepless Trump, 79, Scrambles to Rewrite MSG Booing in 2 A.M. Post

The president chose to ignore the hostile reception he got at the NBA Finals game during an all-night scrolling session.

The president chose to ignore the hostile reception he got at the NBA Finals game during an all-night scrolling session. Donald Trump self-soothed with an early-morning Truth Social post insisting that he was well received during his visit to New York City to watch Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Hours after watching the New York Knicks lose to the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden—where the presidentParker was reposting a video from the conservative news site The Post Millennial showing Trump’s motorcade driving through New York City on its way to MSG. While some people could be heard chanting Trump’s name in the clip that the 79-year-old reshared at 2:11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, it also featured New Yorkers loudly booing the president as he rode by with his extensive security detail.

Trump was also booed when he appeared on the jumbotrons during Monday night’s game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, most notably during the performance“I thought it was great. I mean, I thought it was amazing, actually. You mean when they had the camera on me? I thought it was very good,” Trump told reporters at John F. Kennedy International Airport before boarding Air Force One.

“It was certainly amazing. It was, it was, I think, mostly cheers. It was loud, and it was very enthusiastic. ” Trump’s decision to attend the game resulted in major security disruptions and headaches for fans with tickets.

, while several blocks around the arena were closed to both pedestrians and vehicles so the president’s motorcade could pass through.

The heightened security measures, combined with requests for fans to arrive at least two hours early, led to long lines outside the venue as attendeesThe 79-year-old has a habit of nodding off in public, with his lack of sleep at night shown by how often Trump stays up until the early hours of the morningThe Daily Beast previously reported a worrying trend of how often the president posts on Truth Social between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., showing there wereThe Knicks lost Monday night’s game to the Spurs 115-111, ending a 13-game winning streak that lasted 46 days and that they had enjoyed





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