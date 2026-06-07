Sleeping with Your Dog Can Be Good for You, But Not with Your Cat

A recent study from Chiba University in Japan suggests that sleeping with your dog can have health benefits, but sleeping with your cat does not. Researchers tracked almost 4,000 volunteers to see how sharing the bed with family pets affected their wellbeing. They found that participants who slept with their dogs scored significantly better than non-dog owners or those who banned them from the bedroom, but there was no difference in wellbeing when it came to cats.

Cosying up to the dog at night really is good for your physical and mental health - but sharing a bed with the cat won't leave you feline better.

Scientists claim owners who sleep with their pooch wake up in a better mood, well rested and with more energy and vigour than those without pets. But sleeping with a cat appears to make no difference at all. Surveys show up to half of Britain's estimated 13 million dog owners regularly share the bed with their pet. And many happily let the cat curl up next to them at night, too.

However, the evidence for health benefits has been mixed. Some studies suggest having pets present can improve sleep quality by lowering stress and loneliness. Others show it disrupts night-time rest, makes allergies worse and leaves animal lovers drowsy and inattentive in the day.

Sleeping with your dog can be beneficial, but your cat in the bed makes no difference, according to scientists Researchers from Chiba University in Japan tracked almost 4,000 volunteers to see how sharing the bed with family pets affected their wellbeing. One in ten said they had a cat or dog and around 40 per cent of those admitted letting them sleep with them at night.

Recruits were asked to complete a World Health Organisation-sanctioned questionnaire to assess their health status. This involved agreeing or disagreeing with statements such as 'I feel cheerful and in good spirits', 'I wake up feeling fresh and rested' and 'I feel active'. Scientists found participants who slept with their dogs scored significantly better than non-dog owners or those who banned them from the bedroom.

But when they looked at the cat scores, they found no difference in wellbeing, according to results published in the journal Clocks And Sleep. Experts think one reason dogs' presence at night seems to aid sleep more than cats is because of the 'emotional security' owners feel from the animals' presence. People who co-sleep with their dogs may also be more likely to walk them regularly.

In a report on the findings researchers said: 'Increased physical activity might also contribute to enhanced wellbeing.





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Sleeping With Dogs Health Benefits Cat Owners Wellbeing Physical Activity

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