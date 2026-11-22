The fantasy romance starring Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård shifts to premium video on demand. The film significantly outperforms Aaron Sorkin's The Social Reckoning in its domestic release.

The highly anticipated home entertainment release of the fantasy romance film featuring Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård is officially scheduled for this week. This domestic move into the Premium Video on Demand ( PVOD) market follows a successful theatrical run that spanned nearly a month. The film arrives alongside Aaron Sorkin's box-office underperformer, The Social Reckoning, marking a distinct contrast in commercial performance for both titles.

Box Office Performance Beats The Social Reckoning

The Olivia Colman movie has dramatically outperformed Aaron Sorkin's project in domestic theaters. Data indicates the fantasy romance has nearly quadrupled its production budget through box office earnings alone. This financial success stands in sharp relief to The Social Reckoning, which failed to recoup its costs. Industry analysts view this divergence as a significant victory for the distributed fantasy title.

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Black Bear Pictures First Major Domestic Hit

This release marks a pivotal moment for Black Bear Pictures, the distribution firm behind the film. The company had previously faced mixed results with other major titles this year. Their earlier release of the Jason Statham-led action movie Shelter grossed approximately $13 million domestically. Conversely, Guy Ritchie's costly production In the Grey emerged as Ritchie's lowest-grossing film in over two decades. That specific project secured a final haul of under $6 million. The current success of the Olivia Colman film represents the first major domestic box-office hit for the distributor.

Elizabeth Debicki and Peter Dinklage Join Cast

The ensemble cast also features notable performances from Elizabeth Debicki and Peter Dinklage. These stars contribute to the positive critical reception and stellar audience response driving the PVOD launch. The strong reviews have built substantial momentum for the digital release. Consumers have responded favorably to the storytelling and character dynamics established by the entire cast.

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Theatrical Run Drawn to a Close

Despite the digital success, the theatrical exhibition period for this fantasy romance is effectively ending. Revenue figures have experienced a significant drop over the last couple of weeks. This decline is directly attributed to a fast-declining theater count as screenings are pulled from cinemas. In its fifth week of release, the movie is expected to see further declines in both revenue and its theatrical footprint. The approaching digital debut has accelerated this natural contraction.

Solid Expected Performance in Home Video Market

Industry experts predict a solid and sustained run for the film in the home video sector. The combination of positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth suggests durable streaming and rental numbers. This transition to PVOD allows the film to reach a broader audience beyond the initial theatrical window. The strategy capitalizes on the film's sleeper-hit status to maximize long-term revenue.