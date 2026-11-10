Sleep Paralysis Explained by Harvard Neuroscientist Baland Jalal

Harvard neuroscientist Baland Jalal explains how REM sleep, stress and the limbic system can trigger sleep paralysis, and why the experience feels so frightening.

Harvard University neuroscientist Baland Jalal says sleep paralysis, the frightening state in which a person is awake but unable to move or speak, can be explained by how the brain shifts between dreaming and waking. In an interview, Jalal described his own first episode, which began when he was about 18 or 19 years old.

Jalal's research has deepened understanding of what affects the appearance of what are often called 'sleep paralysis demons', and of how such experiences may potentially be prevented. He said his first episode was horrifying but also life-changing, because it became the trigger for him to become a scientist.

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How REM Sleep and Stress Trigger Sleep Paralysis

Sleep paralysis emerges out of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, the stage when people have their most vivid dreams. During REM sleep the body is paralysed from head to toe so that dreams cannot be acted out.

Jalal explained that the outer layer of the brain can suddenly activate and jolt a person awake while they are still in REM paralysis. The limbic structures, the emotional centre deep in the brain, are a key trigger.

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If a person is aroused during the day by a lot of anxiety or stress, that limbic region becomes hyperactive. It stays activated during sleep and tickles the outer layers of the brain, causing a jolt awake. When the emotional part of the brain wakes someone during REM sleep, the result is sleep paralysis, because the person cannot move.

Jalal described the state as being awake and asleep at the same time. During REM sleep, different parts of the brain switch on and off, which is why dreams are so unusual and intense.

He pointed to the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, the rational part of the brain, which shuts down during REM sleep. This is why dreams are bizarre. The cingulate cortex, linked to conflict monitoring and empathy, is hyperactivated during dreams, and the limbic structures are about 30 per cent more active in REM than when awake. Those dream elements then spill into waking reality.

Why Scientists Have Not Scanned Monsters in Sleep Paralysis

Jalal said the brain regions that turn on or off during REM sleep come from brain-imaging studies. The reason people see monsters during sleep paralysis, however, remains theoretical.

He argued that brain-imaging studies of people while they experience these episodes could reveal the exact neural pathways that light up. Such work might show the pathways governing extreme dread, religious fear and mysterious experiences, which he said could be important.

Asked why this research has not been done, Jalal said he did not think capturing sleep paralysis with a brain scanner would be as challenging as many assume. People already predisposed to the condition could be disrupted during REM sleep with a scanner in place.

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He suggested the main obstacle is that sleep paralysis is in most cases benign, which makes it hard to secure grant money for the work.

Sleep Paralysis as a Window Into Consciousness

Jalal said sleep paralysis offers a unique window into consciousness because it blends the dreaming brain with the waking brain, where some conscious awareness remains.

He said the ability to choose is a key aspect of conscious experience. A person in sleep paralysis could be asked to choose between Pepsi or Coca-Cola and would be able to do so. A sleepwalker, by contrast, may look conscious from the outside but cannot choose.

In Jalal's view, this shows that mixed states of consciousness are possible and that people can have some self-agency within them. He said one of the most important insights is that the mind can potentially trigger an event that seems comparable to trauma.

Jalal added that when a person holds a certain cultural idea about sleep paralysis, the episodes become more common and seem to last much longer. He described this as a big insight into the mind-body connection.